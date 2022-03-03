John Cameron Mitchell dishes on Joe Exotic and seducing straight boys

John Cameron Mitchell needs no introduction.



The actor who created the iconic role of Hedwig in the original production of 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' has built a career out of risky roles on both sides of the camera. He's also known for directing the 'Hedwig' film adaptation and the indie movie 'Shortbus.'



Now Mitchell dives into yet another wild part, that of gay zookeeper and attempted murderer Joe Exotic. The new series, 'Joe vs. Carole,' debuts on Peacock March 3.



We chatted with Mitchell about his take on the role, and avoiding caricature of such a wild character.



Video Editor: David Beerman.