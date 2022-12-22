Why ’I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ doesn’t shy away from Whitney Houston’s sexuality

With a one-of-a-kind voice and magnetic star power, Whitney Houston become one of the defining pop divas, and a gay icon for the ages.



There's also the fact that Houston was rumored to be gay herself, essentially confirmed in recent years by her longtime best friend, Robyn Crawford, who wrote of their romance during the early days of the singer's career.



Despite that, Houston's queerness still feels like an open secret, and it's one that's seldom discussed in mainstream works about her life. That is, until 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'



The flashy biopic from filmmaker Kasi Lemmons tells the story of Houston (played by Naomi Ackie), from her initial rise to stardom to her tragic end, including—we're relieved to report—her intimate and unshakeable bond with Crawford (Nafessa Williams). Through the film, we're able to see the positive impact their love had on the singer's life, and learn why the relationship was sadly swept under the rug.



Recently, Queerty had the opportunity to sit down with the film's director, stars Ackie and Williams, and Stanley Tucci (who plays Clive Davis), and each of them shared why they felt it was necessary for the film to address Houston's sexuality head on.



Video edited by Terence Krey.