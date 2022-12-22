Why ’I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ doesn’t shy away from Whitney Houston’s sexuality

December 22, 2022
With a one-of-a-kind voice and magnetic star power, Whitney Houston become one of the defining pop divas, and a gay icon for the ages.

There's also the fact that Houston was rumored to be gay herself, essentially confirmed in recent years by her longtime best friend, Robyn Crawford, who wrote of their romance during the early days of the singer's career.

Despite that, Houston's queerness still feels like an open secret, and it's one that's seldom discussed in mainstream works about her life. That is, until 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'

The flashy biopic from filmmaker Kasi Lemmons tells the story of Houston (played by Naomi Ackie), from her initial rise to stardom to her tragic end, including—we're relieved to report—her intimate and unshakeable bond with Crawford (Nafessa Williams). Through the film, we're able to see the positive impact their love had on the singer's life, and learn why the relationship was sadly swept under the rug.

Recently, Queerty had the opportunity to sit down with the film's director, stars Ackie and Williams, and Stanley Tucci (who plays Clive Davis), and each of them shared why they felt it was necessary for the film to address Houston's sexuality head on.

Video edited by Terence Krey.

New on Queerty TV

Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge on the hardest scene to film in 'Spoiler Alert'
3:42
Jim Parsons and Ben Aldridge on the hardest scene to film in 'Spoiler Alert'
Alexandra Billings on her legendary career, from 'Vampire Lesbians Of Sodom' to 'The Peripheral'
7:04
Alexandra Billings on her legendary career, from 'Vampire Lesbians Of Sodom' to 'The Peripheral'
Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union on the power of gay boot camp drama 'The Inspection'
5:15
Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union on the power of gay boot camp drama 'The Inspection'
Malcolm Cook Accepts Award At Gay Rodeo Finals
1:17
Malcolm Cook Accepts Award At Gay Rodeo Finals
Malcolm Cook Competes At 2022 Gay Rodeo Finals
0:33
Malcolm Cook Competes At 2022 Gay Rodeo Finals