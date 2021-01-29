'Supernova' star Stanley Tucci weighs in on life as a straight man playing gay characters

Actor Stanley Tucci needs no introduction to a queer audience.



The actor has enjoyed a prolific career spanning more than 30 years in front of the camera, nabbing high-profile roles in 'The Devil Wears Prada,' 'Road to Perdition,' 'The Hunger Games' and its sequels and 'The Lovely Bones,' for which he received an Academy Award nomination.



Tucci's latest project teams him with longtime friend Colin Firth and director Harry McQueen. 'Supernova,' which opens in theatres January 29, casts Tucci as Tusker, a writer and longtime husband of concert pianist Sam (Firth). The two plan a road trip across the UK in hopes of finding Tusker some time to work on what will be his final novel--he suffers from early-onset dimentia, and his mental powers are in rapid decline. With disability and death looming, Tusker & Sam must confront buried realities of their relationship, and aging together as a queer couple.



We snagged some time to chat with Tucci about the film, his role and his career. McQueen sat in as well--an in-depth interview with the director will be forthcoming for 'Supernova''s release on VOD February 16.



