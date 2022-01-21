Layton Williams prepares to conquer the US in 'Everybody's Talking About Jaime'

Quiet please, Layton Williams is on stage.



The spritely, handsome triple threat, known for his star turns in 'Rent' and 'Billy Elliot' in London's West End makes his official North American debut in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie.' The show runs at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre from January 16-February 20.



The new Ahmanson production--which features a cast transplanted from the UK--also marks the first time the popular musical has played in the United States. Based on a true story, 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' follows the saga of the title teen, an aspiring drag queen determined to wear a dress to his senior prom. Drag icon Bianca Del Rio stars opposite Williams in the production.



We caught up with Layton Williams just ahead of the official opening night to discuss his history with the show, his career, and what it means to star in a drag musical. 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie' runs at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre from January 16-February 20.