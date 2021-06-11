Tony-winner John Benjamin Hickey on finding gay love, Israeli style, in 'Sublet'

It's about time we saw John Benjamin Hickey in another movie. 'Sublet' opens June 11.



The classy, bookish actor has spent the bulk of his career on stage, acting in noted Broadway shows including 'Cabaret,' 'The Crucible,' 'Love! Valor! Compassion!' and 'The Normal Heart,' the latter for which he won a Tony Award. At the moment, he's also up for another Tony for his turn in the play 'The Inheritance.'



Now the openly-gay Hickey goes before the cameras in the romantic drama 'Sublet,' directed by Etyan Fox. The film casts Hickey as Michael, a gay travel writer grieving after his surrogate's miscarriage. In Tel Aviv, he rents an apartment from Tomer (Niv Nissim) a handsome, gay Israeli dismissive of Michael's life and troubles. An unlikely spark develops between the two as Michael & Tomer begin to explore one another's pain and realize they share a special bond.



We snagged time with Hickey just ahead of the 'Sublet' opening. The film lands in theatres June 11.



Video Editor: David Beerman