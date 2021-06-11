Lin-Manuel Miranda & Jon M. Chu dish on the fight to bring 'In The Heights' to the screen

A lot can happen in ten years.



Just ask Lin-Manuel Miranda & John M. Chu. For Miranda, the past ten years have elevated him from obscurity to household name, having written and produced the Broadway smash 'Hamilton,' as well as landed roles in 'Mary Poppins Returns' and in the HBO hit 'His Dark Materials.'



In that same window of time, Chu went from directing the cult 'Step Up' films to a bonafide hitmaker, having helmed the comedy smash 'Crazy Rich Asians' in 2018.



Now the pair collaborate on the long-in-development film adaptation of Miranda's first Broadway hit, 'In the Heights.' The film finally arrives in theatres June 11.



We caught up with Miranda & Chu to discuss their collaboration, the fight to get the film made, and recapturing the magic of the stage version. 'In the Heights' opens in cinemas June 11.



Video Editor: David Beerman