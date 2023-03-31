’Next in Fashion’ star Godoy on the power of his quinceañera dress & creating looks for ‘Drag Race’ queens

Fashion designer Godoy quickly became a fan favorite on season 2 of Netflix’s 'Next in Fashion.'



The out and proud artist opens up to Queerty on his early inspirations and the full circle moment he had on the show designing a quinceañera dress based on one he wore as a little boy.



Godoy, who is also a talented drag performer, then details how he came to be a sought after designer by many of your favorite 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' queens and reveals who they think will be snatching the crown this season.



Edited by Terrence Krey.