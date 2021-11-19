We totally want to see Robin de Jesús as Mama Rose. Here's what he told us...

Robin de Jesús is a star on the rise.



Fresh off the success of the film version of 'The Boys in the Band', de Jesús returns this fall with another acclaimed performance, this one in a film version of the stage musical 'tick...tick...BOOM!' The movie streams on Netflix November 19.



The movie follows the plight of future 'Rent' composer Jonathon Larson (Andrew Garfield) on the eve of his 30th birthday. Jon can't seem to find success as a composer, and with the days ticking by, his angst begins to take its toll on his relationship with girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp) and gay bestie Michael (de Jesús). Plagued by self-doubt, Larson becomes aware of a constant ticking…the sound of life passing by before the alarm finally tolls.



We caught time with de Jesús to discuss his character, the film, and his aspirations as a musical star. 'tick...tick...BOOM!' streams on Netflix November 19.



