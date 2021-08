Kit & John's RV ROAD TRIP: Malibu

Kit Williamson & John Halbach, the creators of EastSiders on Netflix, have driven across this country together a bunch of times, but this is their first time doing it in a motorhome. Follow along with them as they road trip up the Southern California coast, where the next adventure is just around the corner.



First stop, Malibu with Adrian Anchondo (and Mochi).