Rosamund Pike & Eliza González on how to play a gay villain without being a homophobe

February 19, 2021
Who says wicked can't be fun?

Actresses Rosamund Pike and Eliza González know a thing or two about that, having starred in the new, black comedy 'I Care a Lot.'

'I Care a Lot' follows Marla (Pike), a commanding lesbian running an expensive nursing home with her girlfriend, Fran (González). Though ostensibly a luxury facility, Marla’s home actually fronts a massive scam meant to defraud patients of their savings. When Marla targets Jennifer (Diane Weist), a sweet, older woman with ties to the mobster Roman (Peter Dinklage) the pair become embroiled in an escalating standoff and hilarity ensues.

Audiences will recognize British-born Pike from her roles in 'Die Another Day,' 'Jack Reacher,' 'Johnny English Reborn' and her Oscar-nominated turn in 'Gone Girl.' Mexico native González originally began her career in Spanish-language television, before transitioning to English language work, appearing in the movies 'Baby Driver,' 'Hobbs & Shaw,' and 'Atilla: Battle Angel.'

We snagged time with the pair to learn about the movie and their approach to making devilish lesbians into complex, even likable, character. 'I Care a Lot' streams on Netflix February 19.

More Entertainment

We chat up 'Twilight's Kiss' director Ray Yeung about men in love, and the future of gay rights in China
6:38
We chat up 'Twilight's Kiss' director Ray Yeung about men in love, and the future of gay rights in China
'Supernova' star Stanley Tucci weighs in on life as a straight man playing gay characters
3:06
'Supernova' star Stanley Tucci weighs in on life as a straight man playing gay characters
3:01
"There was a lot of bisexuality going on, unapologetically." Oscar-winner Viola Davis on playing a queer blues star
WATCH: We debate the power of dialogue with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' director George C. Wolfe
5:57
WATCH: We debate the power of dialogue with 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' director George C. Wolfe
Real life husbands Ben Lewis And Blake Lee on finding queer romance at Christmas in 'The Christmas Setup'
9:34
Real life husbands Ben Lewis And Blake Lee on finding queer romance at Christmas in 'The Christmas Setup'