Rosamund Pike & Eliza González on how to play a gay villain without being a homophobe

Who says wicked can't be fun?



Actresses Rosamund Pike and Eliza González know a thing or two about that, having starred in the new, black comedy 'I Care a Lot.'



'I Care a Lot' follows Marla (Pike), a commanding lesbian running an expensive nursing home with her girlfriend, Fran (González). Though ostensibly a luxury facility, Marla’s home actually fronts a massive scam meant to defraud patients of their savings. When Marla targets Jennifer (Diane Weist), a sweet, older woman with ties to the mobster Roman (Peter Dinklage) the pair become embroiled in an escalating standoff and hilarity ensues.



Audiences will recognize British-born Pike from her roles in 'Die Another Day,' 'Jack Reacher,' 'Johnny English Reborn' and her Oscar-nominated turn in 'Gone Girl.' Mexico native González originally began her career in Spanish-language television, before transitioning to English language work, appearing in the movies 'Baby Driver,' 'Hobbs & Shaw,' and 'Atilla: Battle Angel.'



We snagged time with the pair to learn about the movie and their approach to making devilish lesbians into complex, even likable, character. 'I Care a Lot' streams on Netflix February 19.