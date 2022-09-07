Rob Anderson On Boyfriend Twins, “the Yellow Pillow,” and Whether He Prefers to Host or Travel

Comedian and TikToker Rob Anderson is about to embark on a U.S. tour, bringing music, laughs, a mysterious smell ("if you have to ask..."), and more Gay Science lessons along with him.



But, before he does, Anderson sits down with Queerty to answer some of our burning questions, unpacking the myths of boyfriend twins, "the yellow pillow," and more. Plus, in our rapid-fire "Lightning Round," the social media star settles the age-old Host vs. Travel debate and shares his greatest guilty pleasure.



For tour tickets and more information, you can head to his site here: https://heartthrobanderson.com/tour



Video edited by David Beerman.