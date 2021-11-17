"The LGBTQ community does it best." Josie Totah on bringing queer realness to 'Saved By the Bell'

Josie Totah has come of age, and so has 'Saved By the Bell.'



The transgender activist and actress has spent her life in showbiz, landing early roles on the Disney Channel sitcom 'Jessie' and in the films 'Other People' and 'Spider-Man: Homecoming.' She came out as transgender in 2018 and seen her star continue to rise, including by landing the leading role of Lexi on the revived sitcom 'Saved By the Bell.' Season 2 of the show arrives November 24 on Peacock.



This new 'Saved By the Bell' returns to a more diverse Bayside High, where original series characters Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and AC Slater (Mario Lopez) have joined the faculty. The pair now preside over a rowdy crew of teens, including Mac (Mitchell Hoog), the son of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, Jessi Spano's son Jamie (Belmont Cameli), the intelligent and ambitious Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), and Lexi (Totah), the popular transgender girl that heads up the school cheerleading squad.



Yes, the transgender character is the -popular- girl. Talk about subversive!



We snagged time with Totah ahead of the Season 2 premiere to discuss the new season, playing a groundbreaking character on a teen sitcom, and how she plans to celebrate Transgender Awareness Week this year. 'Saved By the Bell' Season 2 arrives November 24 on Peacock.





