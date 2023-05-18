no pants time

Quiz: Can we guess what kind of underwear you’re wearing?

By
Happy young men of different body types standing together in underwear

Most gays have strong memories associated with walking down the men’s underwear aisle. And that’s led many of us to have an obsession of sorts over our undies collection and a sexual curiosity about what others are sporting.

That’s because underwear is (or should be) a crucial part of any guy’s wardrobe. Whether you’re trying to pick up a hottie at the bar or just want to feel confident and sexy, your choice of underwear can make a big difference.

No matter if you’re a commando risk-taker, a skimpy briefs boy, or a jockstrap enthusiast, we want to celebrate your unique style…so, let’s play a little game!

Don’t worry, we won’t ask you to strip down to prove it (unless you’re into that sort of thing). But, we do have a challenge that will put your intimate fashion sense to the test.

That’s right, we’re about to put our psychic powers to the test and guess what kind of underwear you like to wear.

Are you feeling daring enough to take us up on this challenge?

Let's get skivvy with it!

A man's torso with his belt unbuckled and jeans unzipped exposing underwear

Boxers or briefs? Answer the questions below to find out if we have x-ray vision and can guess what underwear you prefer to wear!

What are your favorite types of colors?

1. Black or dark colors
2. Bright, bold colors
3. Classic white or gray
4. Pastels or light colors
5. I don't care about colors

Which of the following is your favorite Disney character?

1. Hercules
2. Aladdin
3. Beast from Beauty and the Beast
4. Prince Eric from The Little Mermaid
5. Tarzan

What type of pants or shorts do you usually wear?

1. Tight or slim-fitting pants
2. Baggy or loose-fitting shorts
3. Jeans or casual pants
4. Athletic or workout gear
5. I don't care, as long as I'm comfortable

What's your favorite activity to do in your underwear?

1. Showing off for your partner
2. Watching Netflix or lounging around
3. Cooking or doing household chores
4. Working out or being active
5. I don't really have a favorite activity in my underwear

Which of these animals do you think is the cutest?

1. Dogs
2. Cats
3. Brown bears
4. Red pandas
5. Horses

When it comes to date night, what type of food do you usually crave?

1. Italian
2. Mexican
3. Japanese
4. Thai
5. American

All 6 questions completed!

Let's get skivvy with it!

Replay

