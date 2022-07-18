R. Kelly tried to convince his judge he’s 100% straight and absolutely nobody’s buying it

R. Kelly told a doctor that he was 100% straight, a new report claims. It’s just the latest footnote in his disturbing fall from grace, and paints even more of a picture of his warped view of his past behavior.
The disgraced singer was recently sentenced to 30 years behind bars for years of sexual and psychological abuse against minors following a high profile trial that dominated headlines last year.
As previously reported, one of those victims was a man who used the pseudonym Louis. He said his involvement with Kelly dated back to 2006 when he was working at night shift at McDonalds. Kelly had visited the restaurant and given the then-17-year old and a colleague his number, saying they were welcome at his studio.
Louis’ mom subsequently phoned Kelly to ask him if he could help with her son’s dreams of a music career and becoming a rapper.
Kelly invited the boy and his family to a party at his Chicago mansion. Following the party, Louis visited Kelly’s studio on two occasions.
According to The Guardian, Louis says Kelly asked him “what I was willing to do for music.” Louis replied, “I’ll carry your bags … Anything you need, I’ll be willing to do.”
“That’s not it. That’s not it,” Louis says Kelly responded before asking if he ever fantasized about sex with men. Louis then described how Kelly “crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex” even though “I wasn’t into it”.
Louis says that afterward, Kelly “told me to keep [the encounter] between him and me.”
During another encounter, Louis said he brought his 16-year-old male friend along, who Kelly allegedly formed a regular sexual relationship with.
A psychiatric evaluation dated June 2022 submitted by Kelly’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing attempted to sway the judge towards a more lenient punishment. It clearly did not work.
The report oddly included Kelly telling the doctor that he “identified his adult sexual interest as heterosexual.”
It said, “Kelly rated himself a one on the Kinsey Scale. A score of one is defined, by Kinsey, as the overwhelming majority of sexual attraction, desire, fantasy or activity is with members of the opposite sex (heterosexual); homosexual experiences are infrequent and largely experimental.”
Kelly said he had absolutely no attraction to men whatsoever.
Despite his conviction, Kelly’s criminal saga is not yet complete. He was recently transported from New York to Chicago where he will stand trial over separate charges.
8 Comments
Brian
There’s really no point in debating the semantics. In the same way that rape isn’t about sex, it’s about power, you could also say that assaulting/raping boys isn’t really about sexual orientation. He did all this stuff because he’s a monster.
GlobeTrotter
I’ve never bought into this theory that rape is about “power”. So a man gets drunk, staggers home and rapes the babysitter…because he wants “power” over her? Really? Just another one of those silly theories concocted by female feminists who think men are identical to women and that testosterone is just a harmless drug.
missvamp
100. he’s a malignant narcissist. he has no idea how to tell the truth.
bachy
Not sure why we’re so eager to include this nutjob in the Gay Brotherhood.
monty clift
This article is in bad taste, is every child predator secretly gay? You’re feeding into some dangerous homophobia there, Queerty.
DuMaurier
The vast majority of child abusers are heterosexual, whether the victim is male or female.
But obviously gay or bisexual people can be abusers. I think it’s safe to say that attraction to a 16 or 17 year-old is an expression of one’s sexual orientation; if you turn the attraction into an inappropriate or abusive situation it doesn’t change that.
Donston
Yes, this is a touchy subject, one that can easily feed into homophobia and gay panic. However, a good amount of “straight presenting” men who are hyper-sexual and hyper promiscuous and have underage/almost underage paraphiliacs and seem to get off on power and control- they do often have queer dimensions, have degrees of fluidity, are somewhere in the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum. While it’s already been reported that Kelly is a victim childhood sexual abuse. This is why one of the reasons I say having sex with tons of women does not automatically reflect heterosexuality or “straightness” or even being hetero-leaning. A lot of these dudes hooking up with tons of women are also doing some queer shit or are cuddled up with their homeboys at night or prefer affections, romantic attention, emotional attachment to their sex. He clearly was damaged as a kid and never learned how to deal with his traumas, dimensions, struggles and insecurities in a healthy. While the industry just protected him. That doesn’t mean I feel bad for him though.
inbama
I just can’t imagine how a man kneeling in front of me is somehow exerting HIS power.