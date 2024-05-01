Rafael L. Silva’s road trip tease, a sugar daddy comedy & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases this week

Image Credits: ‘Drag Me To The Movies,’ WOW Presents Plus (left) | Instagram, @actuallyrafa (center) | ‘I Saw The TV Glow,’ A24 (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Femme — Now Available (VOD): A neon-soaked drag revenge tale following a queen (Nathan Stewart-Jarett) who goes de-glammed in order to get closer to her attacker (George MacKay).

A neon-soaked drag revenge tale following a queen (Nathan Stewart-Jarett) who goes de-glammed in order to get closer to her attacker (George MacKay). Hacks, Season 3 — May 2 (Max): One of TV’s funniest and queerest ensembles returns as Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) contend with success, fame & each other.

One of TV’s funniest and queerest ensembles returns as Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) contend with success, fame & each other. The Idea Of You — May 2 (Prime Video): A single mom falls for a much young famous pop star. Sure, it’s not gay, but it stars Anne Hathaway and the dreamy Nicholas Galitzine, so… we’re in!

A single mom falls for a much young famous pop star. Sure, it’s not gay, but it stars Anne Hathaway and the dreamy Nicholas Galitzine, so… we’re in! The Fall Guy — May 3 (theaters): A big-screen action-adventure-romance stunt spectacle starring Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt, with a supporting turn from Queerty fave Stephanie Hsu.

A big-screen action-adventure-romance stunt spectacle starring Ryan Gosling & Emily Blunt, with a supporting turn from Queerty fave Stephanie Hsu. I Saw The TV Glow — May 3 (select theaters): An eerie queer fantasy about two lonely suburban teens (Justice Smith, Brigitte Lundy-Paine) who lose—and then find—themselves in a cult TV show.

An eerie queer fantasy about two lonely suburban teens (Justice Smith, Brigitte Lundy-Paine) who lose—and then find—themselves in a cult TV show. The American Society Of Magical Negros — May 3 (Peacock): Smith also stars in this satirical fantasy where Black people use magic to make white people’s lives easier.

Smith also stars in this satirical fantasy where Black people use magic to make white people’s lives easier. Prom Dates — May 3 (Hulu): After dual break-ups, two high school BFFs (Antonia Gentry, Julia Lester) are in a scramble to find prom dates for the big night in this queer-inclusive teen comedy.

Culture Catch-Up

A DROP IN RATINGS: GLAAD just released its annual “Where We Are On TV” report, tracking LGBTQ+ representation and inclusivity on the small screen, which points out the sobering fact that 36% of the queer roles on television are from show’s that have ended or been canceled. Is there any hope for TV? [GLAAD]

TO TWINK OR NOT TO TWINK?: Erotic tennis drama Challengers is the talk of Twitter, but all the thirst for bromantic stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist has stirred up an interesting question: Are they twinks, or are we guilty of “mistwinkifying”? [INTO]

FREAKY FRIDAY: SiriusXM host & hunk John Hill has gone country with his latest single, “Church On Sunday.” But don’t let that title fool you: The raunchy track is all about getting the sinning out of the way 48 hours before the holiest day of the week.

GOLDEN GIRLS: The 2024 Tony Award nominations are here—and they’re very, very gay. Among the nominees is Sarah Paulson, whose been getting raves for her lead role in the play Appropriate, and her partner Holland Taylor celebrated with an incredibly sweet Instagram post that has us tearing up. [PinkNews]

WOOF!: Did you know there’s already a new love in Dead Boy Detective star Lukas Gage‘s life? He’s a cutie, although pretty hairy and seems to have a thing for leashes. But we don’t judge—they’re adorable together! [Queerty]

RAISED BY TV: Jane Schoenbrun is the talented, trans director behind one of the most buzzed about movies of the year thus far, I Saw The TV Glow. In a new profile, they open up about Buffy, Goosebumps, and the other cult series that inspired their eerie queer masterpiece. [Vanity Fair]

SCREEN QUEENS: If your favorite part of Drag Race has always been the campy, kooky acting challenges, then have we got a show for you. Coming to WOW Presents Plus on May 15 is Drag Me To The Movies, a schlocky parody of some of the gays’ favorite movies (Scream, The Wizard Of Oz, etc…) featuring some of our favorite queens, like Shea Coulee, Jujubee, Jimbo, Crystal Methyd & more!

PLAY BALL: After appearing on Britain’s first-ever gay dating reality show I Kissed A Boy, soccer referee Mikey Connor‘s platform is bigger than ever, and he’s using it for good: This Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Connor wants to remind you to check your balls! [Outsports]

LAUGH IT UP: The mind-bogglingly epic, 12-day Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival kicks off today in LA, and basically all of your favorite funny queer people will be there, from Margaret Cho to Bob The Drag Queen & Monét X Change to Joel Kim Booster to Murray Hill. And so, so, SO many more. [Netflix Is A Joke]

BI-CRUIOUS BRAVO?: For many of us, total himbo Johnny Bravo was the ultimate cartoon crush, and it turns out his show might’ve been gayer than you remember! The internet’s losing it over a recently resurfaced clip of Bravo—in drag!—admitting to a little experimentation when he was younger. [INTO]

ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE: 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s Rafael L. Silva has us ready to hit the road with a saucy series of vacation pics, each more revealing than the last. You can catch us out there hitchhiking, waiting for Silva to drive by.

WELCOME TO THE FAMILY: Actress Sophia Bush—best known as Brooke on the long-running melodrama One Tree Hill—has come out as queer at 41, penning a beautiful, empowering essay about how accepting herself and choosing to live loudly and proudly is the best decision she’s ever made. [LGBTQNation]

HE BANGS: Los Angeles will be livin’ la vida loca this Pride Month when Ricky Martin takes the stage to headline the city’s massive Pride In The Park event on June 8. More acts are yet to be announced, but the presence of the Palm Royale star alone is enough to have us shaking our bon-bons at the festival! [LA Pride]

TOP 10 TRACKS: Breakout queer country crooner Chris Housman is set to take the airwaves by storm with his debut album Blueneck, so we snagged a minute with the “Guilty As Sin” singer in our newest interview feature to learn about the music that moves him, from Yola to Hozier to (of course) Cowboy Carter. [Queerty]

THE POWER OF FILM: In Brazil, where it’s said one in three therapists will recommend conversion therapy to their LGBTQ+ patients, a new short film called The Cure is stunning audiences with its powerful message calling for the criminalization of the discredited, harmful practice. For the first time, the impactful short (inspired by the book Gay Cure: There Is No Cure For What Is Not A Disease) is now available to watch online for free.

The Final Hump

Need something a little sweet to get you through the week? Try Sugar Highs, the hilarious and heartfelt queer comedy on OUTtv. Sure, San Francisco is a gay mecca, but it’s also expensive as h*ll, leaving plenty of young queer folks desperate for options to make enough cash to get by. In the series, three friends—gay Bud (Adam Fox), fluid Mickey (Samuel Davis), and “gay-for-pay” Tab (Joey Beni)—know this all to well, so they decide to try their hands at being sugar babies, leading to a series of romantic encounters and awkward misadventures, learning a bit about themselves, identity, power dynamics, and the gay community’s generational divides along the way. The first season is already streaming on OUTtv and season two is airing now through May 13, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. Check out the latest trailer below: