Rafael Nadal steps onto court in pink short shorts and the internet is suddenly sweating

Befitting the vernal season, Spanish tennis champ Rafael Nadal stepped out onto the court recently in some pink Nike shorts, causing gay Twitter to lose its breath for a moment.
The rather tight apparel is part of his collaboration with the brand. Nadal was playing against Federico Delbonis, and we’re guessing you didn’t come here to read who won.
A thirsty tweet featuring a photo of Nadal quickly made the rounds.
“Nike needs a Nobel peace prize for these shorts, my man is on fiiiiire,” it read.
Nike needs a Nobel peace prize for these shorts, my man is on fiiiiire pic.twitter.com/qfQL5Rcuuo
— Laura (@tennishive) April 14, 2021
Over on Nike’s website, the shorts look a bit…different.
Now if they’d only swap out those photos with ones of Nadal, they’d have another hit product.
4 Comments
Godabed
Those are not short shorts, short shorts go up to the crotch, those do not.
sanfranca1
I’ve read this article four times now, and I can’t find where it says “short shorts”.
ingyaom
It says “short shorts” in the title … but tennis players used to wear shorter shorts than they do today – look up pictures of John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors, Bjorn Borg, etc.
Cam
Nadal has always filled out a pair of shorts well.