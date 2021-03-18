Ralph Fiennes has rushed to the aid of JK Rowling and just UGH….

“I can’t understand the vitriol directed at her. I can understand the heat of an argument, but I find this age of accusation and the need to condemn irrational. I find the level of hatred that people express about views that differ from theirs, and the violence of language towards others, disturbing.”—Harry Potter film series actor Ralph Fiennes in a new interview with The Telegraph, defending author J.K. Rowling against allegations of transphobia. Over the past year, Rowling has propagated false and dangerous information about transgender people, compared being transgender to conversion therapy and defended other anti-transgender figures.
In Quotes
2 Comments
jjose712
Sorry but what exactly ugh of what he said?
Unlike most people in the Rowling debate he didn’t insult or threatened anyone
Selverd
Thank you.