Rand Paul announces he’s quitting YouTube and literally nobody gives AF

Great news, everybody! Rand Paul announced this week that he’s quitting YouTube for good in 2022. The antigay senator made the big announcement in a bitchy op-ed published in the Washington Examiner this week.

“I have come to the realization that my relationship with YouTube is dysfunctional,” he wrote.

Paul went on to say his decision to quit YouTube is part of his grand “exodus from Big Tech” after he received two strikes from the platform in August and September for spreading COVID-19 misinformation, resulting in his account being suspended for seven days each time.

“Sure, I can get millions of views. But why should I allow anonymous ‘fact-checkers’ to censor my fully sourced, fact-based content?” Paul continued. “They don’t want to challenge or debate me with opposing views, they just want my silence.”

He went on to accuse YouTube of being “the worst censors” out of all the Big Tech companies before lamenting society has “abandoned science and rational debate for an almost religious adherence to the edicts of government bureaucrats.”

Then Paul, himself a government bureaucrat, called for other “liberty lovers” to quit YouTube as well, saying, “If we all took our messaging to outlets of free exchange, we could cripple Big Tech in a heartbeat.”

After railing against the tech industry, he then announced he’s launching his own tech company, a news aggregator site called Liberty Tree, that he says will only share articles “in defense of small government and expansive personal liberty.”

“Competition is the answer,” he concluded. “So, to complainers about Big Tech censorship, just quit!”

In 2019, Paul signed a pledge stating he would only serve two terms in the U.S. Senate. He recently announced his intention to run for a third term in 2022.

Here’s how people responded on Twitter when Paul announced his grand YouTube exodus…

This isn’t an airport you don’t have to announce your departure — Patrick (@Patrick57200851) January 4, 2022

Bye Felicia — Is Anyone Left? (@is_anyone_left) January 3, 2022

I didn’t even know you had a YouTube account. — Carrol Gaillard (@tatta46) January 3, 2022

You should post them here so you can get banned too. Libertytree…lol — Layne Staley (@1CentMomo) January 3, 2022

Please do quit all social media so lives will be saved! — sergio (@sergio59380974) January 3, 2022

Oh you’re such a hero. LoL. — Rick Smith (@RickSmi63296591) January 3, 2022

Libertytree? Sounds like a money laundering firm. — THEE New Year New Gee Eff Jay Junior 💉🏳️‍🌈💃 (@GradyFrankJay) January 4, 2022

Who are these people who spend their spare time watching Rand Paul videos🤣 — Marvelous (@PaulDuggan11) January 3, 2022