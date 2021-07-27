Rand Paul told to “get f*cked” during livestream, responds by whining about almost being killed again

Sen. Rand Paul took a break from making up stories about being attacked by angry liberal mobs, picking fights with Dr. Fauci, and accusing ’80s singers of trying to poison him to hold a virtual town hall meeting over the weekend and, let’s just say, it didn’t go over so well.

Related: Rand Paul and his wife accuse ’80s singer of possibly being behind foiled plot to have them killed

The antigay Kentucky senator, who is up for reelection in 2022, was taking calls from constituents when someone by the name of Alexis Toon phoned in to say: “Hi Senator! I’m a proud Kentucky citizen, and I just wanted to tell you to get f*cked.”

There was a long and very awkward pause before Paul’s aide stepped in to reply, “Alright, we’ll go ahead to our next question.”

An interesting moment from Rand Paul’s virtual town hall pic.twitter.com/X7KdfFLjLA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2021

Toon later posted the exchange on TikTok, along with the caption: “For some unknown reason they called and asked if I’d like to join the town hall Q&A so I took the opportunity and ran with it.”

The video also made its was onto Twitter, where it has racked up millions of views in just a few days.

Critics of Paul, who is being challenged for his seat by former Kentucky state legislator Charles Booker in next year’s midterms, are applauding Toon and calling her a “hero.”

Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter…

Meet our new hero, Alexis Toon. ? According to Alexis, “for some unknown reason” she was asked to participate in a town hall Q&A, so she took the opportunity and ran with it. Thank you, Alexis ? pic.twitter.com/H97hJlcVrx — Brynn (@pcbrynn) July 24, 2021

I don’t think anything today could possibly top that caller who told Porn Perm Rand Paul to get fucked. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 24, 2021

i can’t tell if i like the caller more or the reaction of the person handling questions pic.twitter.com/Inb74PM3m3 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 23, 2021

The Montana Man who just unabashedly destroyed Tucker Carlson, and the patriotic Kentucky woman who told Rand Paul to "Get Fucked," should BOTH be given the Presidential Medal of Freedom ?? — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) July 24, 2021

I probably should stop watching this video at some point. https://t.co/G3e33lA2il — Andy Slavitt ??? (@ASlavitt) July 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Paul hasn’t commented on the embarrassing incident. But he did tweet for the 20 millionth time about how absolutely outraged he is that the FBI still hasn’t arrested any of the people who “attacked” him and his wife last August.

“The FBI arrested exactly zero of the mob who attacked my wife and me,” he tweeted on Monday. “Meanwhile every day the FBI arrests anybody and everybody who came to DC on January 6th. Double standard? You bet!”

The FBI arrested exactly zero of the mob who attacked my wife and me. Meanwhile every day the FBI arrests anybody and everybody who came to DC on January 6th. Double standard? You bet! Kelley Paul: Our harrowing, dystopian night https://t.co/nooqqIc9BM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 26, 2021

Seriously, he’s still talking about this?

Investigators announced last November that they would not waste valuable time and resources looking into the alleged “attack,” which happened last August as Paul and his wife were leaving the White House after Donald Trump‘s GOP convention speech, after reviewing video footage and determining no crimes were committed.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.