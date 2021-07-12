Rand Paul is being a total drama queen again

Rand Paul is acting all dramatic again.

The antigay senator from Kentucky just sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency demanding an investigation into alleged spying on Fox News’ resident homophobe Tucker Carlson.

To make a very long and very boring story short: Last month, Carlson claimed that the NSA was monitoring his texts and emails and plotting to have his show yanked from the air after he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an interview.

Of course, he didn’t actually offer any evidence to support his claims, but the agency still had to issue a rare statement denying the allegations, stating that the cable news personality “has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Now, Paul is calling for an investigation into whether the NSA was lying about Carlson lying and is demanding more details to help get to the bottom of things.

“Mr. Carlson is a journalist,” he wrote in his letter to Nakasone, “and as such he is to be afforded the freedom of the press protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Rand went on to accuse the NSA of “a long train of abuses” and said the agency’s “carefully worded denial” should not be trusted.

“As the head of the NSA, you can help restore credibility to your agency by being completely honest with the American people,” he continued before demanding Nakasone explain “in detail whether the NSA conducted surveillance on Tucker Carlson.”

But he wasn’t finished yet.

Rand then took to Twitter to accuse the agency of being untrustworthy.

“The NSA must do more than tweet a carefully worded denial to be trusted,” he tweeted earlier today.

The NSA must do more than tweet a carefully worded denial to be trusted. https://t.co/SVRkK1NrUN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 12, 2021

Then he took it a step further by having his wife, Kelley, tweet about it as well.

About an hour after her husband’s tweet, she logged on to warn her 50K followers that the “surveillance state” was coming for them.

“Every American who values privacy, due process and freedom should support this,” she wrote. “Eventually the surveillance state will come for you.”

Every American who values privacy, due process and freedom should support this. Eventually the surveillance state will come for you. https://t.co/C0Vnx08l88 — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) July 12, 2021

Keep in mind, this is all coming from a man and a woman who twice claimed they were the victims of failed assassination attempts in the last year. So anything they say should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

In May, the couple accused ’80s adult contemporary singer Richard Marx of sending a large envelope containing white powder to them. (A test determined the substance was not dangerous.)

And last August, they claimed an “crazed mob” of “over 100” tried to kill them in Washington, D.C. (Video of the incident, however, did not corroborate their story and authorities chose not to pursue an investigation.)

Now, the responses…

Claims made without evidence may be dismissed without evidence. — Cross-eyed Bear (@kevinh8swriting) July 12, 2021

Rand Paul must do more then a vagely worded tweet to be taken seriously — Malachi Conway (@mtconway3) July 12, 2021

Firstly, unfounded claims by Tucker do not constitute a prima face case worthy of review. We don’t chase wild allegations. Secondly, give us a Jan 6th select committee & you can have a let’s stop Tucker crying investigation. — Steven H. Davies (@shd8531) July 12, 2021

The cajones on you to talk about trust… — FrankC_PartDeux (@FrankACarfora1) July 12, 2021

We can’t even get a carefully worded tweet from you apologizing for January 6th — Operation 147 (@147Operation) July 12, 2021

So far he’s provided absolutely no evidence Seems a weak attempt to distract from his other issues — FearlessFreep 🏳️‍🌈 (@FFreep) July 12, 2021

Must do more is a great summary of your entire career. — 🐘🦋🐝Fionna🐝🦋🐘 (@FionnaGlenanne) July 12, 2021

Any convincing evidence that they can’t be trusted? — Ronald SR 🇪🇺 (@ronaldscherpen1) July 12, 2021

Let’s investigate why it was perfectly fine for Trump to do the very same thing to journalists he didn’t like. — TheMouthyOne (@mouthy_the) July 12, 2021

Tucker Carlson must do more than just make assertions on his TV show that his own employer says no one should take seriously. And yet, here you are taking him seriously. — Ahphuqueue (@ahphukket) July 12, 2021

