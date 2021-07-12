oh brother

Rand Paul is being a total drama queen again

Rand Paul is acting all dramatic again.

The antigay senator from Kentucky just sent a letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone of the National Security Agency demanding an investigation into alleged spying on Fox News’ resident homophobe Tucker Carlson.

To make a very long and very boring story short: Last month, Carlson claimed that the NSA was monitoring his texts and emails and plotting to have his show yanked from the air after he reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an interview.

Of course, he didn’t actually offer any evidence to support his claims, but the agency still had to issue a rare statement denying the allegations, stating that the cable news personality “has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”

Now, Paul is calling for an investigation into whether the NSA was lying about Carlson lying and is demanding more details to help get to the bottom of things.

“Mr. Carlson is a journalist,” he wrote in his letter to Nakasone, “and as such he is to be afforded the freedom of the press protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

Rand went on to accuse the NSA of “a long train of abuses” and said the agency’s “carefully worded denial” should not be trusted.

“As the head of the NSA, you can help restore credibility to your agency by being completely honest with the American people,” he continued before demanding Nakasone explain “in detail whether the NSA conducted surveillance on Tucker Carlson.”

But he wasn’t finished yet.

Rand then took to Twitter to accuse the agency of being untrustworthy.

“The NSA must do more than tweet a carefully worded denial to be trusted,” he tweeted earlier today.

Then he took it a step further by having his wife, Kelley, tweet about it as well.

About an hour after her husband’s tweet, she logged on to warn her 50K followers that the “surveillance state” was coming for them.

“Every American who values privacy, due process and freedom should support this,” she wrote. “Eventually the surveillance state will come for you.”

 

 

Keep in mind, this is all coming from a man and a woman who twice claimed they were the victims of failed assassination attempts in the last year. So anything they say should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

In May, the couple accused ’80s adult contemporary singer Richard Marx of sending a large envelope containing white powder to them. (A test determined the substance was not dangerous.)

And last August, they claimed an “crazed mob” of “over 100” tried to kill them in Washington, D.C. (Video of the incident, however, did not corroborate their story and authorities chose not to pursue an investigation.)

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.