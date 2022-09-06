Rand Paul’s weird birthday message to his transphobic wife has everyone thinking the same thing

Alleged Russian asset and COVID-denier Rand Paul wished his wife, Kelley, a very happy birthday on Twitter over the holiday weekend and, honestly, we’re offended on her behalf.

“Happy birthday to my brilliant and beautiful wife @KelleyAshbyPaul!” the homophobic senator tweeted, along with a suuuper pixelated photo of 59-year-old Kelley on the set of Rupaul’s Drag Race at the 2021 Young Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by the anti-LGBTQ hate group Turning Point USA.

? Happy birthday to my brilliant and beautiful wife @KelleyAshbyPaul! pic.twitter.com/t18GvU2xod — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 3, 2022

Seriously, why that photo???

Rand and Kelley have been married since 1990 and have three children. They have also survived at least two near-death experiences together.

In August 2020, they claimed they were almost killed when a group of peaceful protestors approached them on their on their way back to their hotel from the White House following Donald Trump‘s 2020 Republican National Convention speech. The couple was flanked by armed police officers the entire time.

And in May 2021, they accused adult contemporary singer Richard Marx, best known for his 1989 worldwide hit single “Right Here Waiting”, of mean tweeting them, which then inspired someone to send a suspicious package to their home in Kentucky. Authorities quickly determined the package was harmless.

I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocate for violence against me and my family! https://t.co/WhTtswUI91 — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

I got the death threat letter and called the FBI. This kind of violent threat is fomented against Rand daily by @ReallyAmerican1 , a Dem PAC that pays thugs like @mmpadellan to celebrate the assault that nearly killed Rand. @DNC ignores. @richardmarx was inciting more violence — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) May 25, 2021

In addition to being married to Rand Paul, which is offensive enough, Kelley is a raging homophobe and transphobe who loves to spout anti-LGBTQ hate on Twitter.

In February, she tweeted her support for transphobic children’s author JK Rowling. In March, she tweeted her outrage over an elementary school in Austin, Texas that held a Pride parade for students on year earlier.

Just last month, she cracked transphobic jokes and spoke against trans athletes during a speech on her husband’s behalf at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky.

“I wouldn’t expect the Democrats to know what a recessions is,” she said. “They can’t even define what a woman is!”

Here’s how folx responded to Paul’s bizarre birthday message to his wife…

1997 called. It wants its digital camera back. https://t.co/xDwSFxowOy pic.twitter.com/4OLvbvb3In — 🇺🇲 Trump for Prison 🇺🇲 (@Trump4Prison24) September 4, 2022

She’s the one that got busted for insider trading while you were denying COVID. Right? — Patriotic Moose & Lamb (@geno_kusa) September 3, 2022

How brilliant can she be if she is married to you? 🤔 — Resist TN 🧢 (@resistTN) September 3, 2022

Happy birthday indeed!!!https://t.co/sLv4N7T73s — SUNNY WEATHER DAZE (@DazeWeather) September 4, 2022

Intriguing that you chose this low-fidelity image of your wife. Could this also be an indication of your low-fidelity behavior toward her, Senator? — Dr. Jack Brown 🌊 (@DrGJackBrown) September 3, 2022

She deserves better. But happy birthday! — Los™️ (@losinvictus) September 3, 2022

Did you take a picture of your TV? — Scott Crass (@PortendsRain) September 3, 2022

Any fewer pixels, and this would be radio — Judy Ruliani (@JudyRuliani) September 3, 2022