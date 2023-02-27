Rand Paul’s wife is losing her sh*t on Twitter right now over some drag queens she invented in her mind

Rand Paul’s anti-LGBTQ wife, Kelley, is losing it on Twitter again. This time, she’s up early rage-tweeting about imaginary drag queens infiltrating American classrooms.
“You’d think after being shut out of school for nearly two years and having the lowest test scores in decades, American kids would have some catching up to do in the classroom,” 59-year-old Paul tweeted at 6:08 AM this morning. “Instead they’re bringing in the drag queens.”
Of course, she didn’t cite any sources or provide any evidence or statistics to support her claims (probably because she fabricated the whole thing in her mind), but that didn’t stop her 100K followers from blindly accepting her tweet as fact and running with it…
Not everyone fell for Kelley’s homophobic B.S., however…
This is hardly the first time Mrs. Paul has freaked out on Twitter about what goes on inside American classrooms. And, no, we’re not talking about mass shootings. We’re talking about LGBTQ+ people.
(Sad fact: There have been seven school shootings, so far, in 2023. She hasn’t tweeted about any of them.)
Last Transgender Day of Visibility, however, Paul was so triggered that she fired off a psychotic tweet ranting and raving about Chinese third graders, math, and men having babies.
“Chinese third graders are learning multi-variable calculus. Our third graders are being taught that ‘men can have babies.’ This will not end well,” she warned.
Then there was the time she learned about an elementary school in Austin, Texas that held a Pride parade for students and freaked out… one year after the fact.
“And the assistant principal expressly told the little kids not to tell their parents what happened in the ‘pride circles’,” Mrs. Paul tweeted a full year after the event took place.
And earlier this month, she compared peaceful Trans Lives Matter protesters in Oklahoma to the armed insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, resulting in the deaths of five people, millions of dollars in damages, and a literal trail of human fecal matter all over the polished marble floors.
“I’ve heard this is a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison and grounds for indefinite pretrial detention,” she tweeted, along with a video of protestors gathered inside the Oklahoma state capitol building.
Mister P
They pretend that when they use the word “indoctrination” they aren’t projecting.
Neoprene
We should be very concerned about the most important message drag queens send to children: That men dressing up in women’s clothing with heavy makeup to lip sync to music represents actual talent.
abfab
You know nothing about talent.
Den
The drag queens are simply doing what sells/what they enjoy. The “message” comes from the overwhelming number of straight people who adore Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and kept drag shows in nightclubs popular for well over a century!
Boo Radley
Really? That’s what we should be “very concerned” about? I recently saw “Chicago” on Broadway with the insanely talented Jinkx Monsoon in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton. She was brilliant and the (sold out) house loved it. What’s your “actual talent?” (FYI, being an obnoxious boor doesn’t count as a talent.)
abfab
This woman has a huge mouth. She should have taken to the stage as Brunhilde.
RIGay
How soon until we stop giving these people ALL the oxygen in the room?
abfab
That ship has sailed. It seems they have run out of subject matter….and brain matter. But yet, we do still feed at the trough like a bunch of pigs. Oink, oink!
Mister P
Does anyone else think these different screen names are the same person? AbfabRGayneoprene.
LumpyPillows
Are you cam? LOL.
No, they are not the same person. Neoprene and abfab rarely agree. They aren’t agreeing here even. RIGay I do not know.
Bengali
Yes. “AbFLAB” has no one to talk to so it invents aliases.
johncp56
There is no hate like good Christian!! love, not wanting to be a drama queen but this gets people hurt and worse killed, crying wolf!! her husband is gay bi look at those locks lol
LumpyPillows
The Pauls are usually nuts. That said, I’m at a loss as to why we think pushing drag queens into children’s learning is a good idea or something we need to be advocating. I’d let it die.
Yeah. So far there have been no incidents with kids because so far there has been almost no interaction. But, anyone who has gone to as many drag shows as I have knows that drag queens are usually are nothing like Mrs. Doubtfire. In fact the number of drag queens I’ve seen sexually assault men is really high.
This just gives the nuts another way to bash us for no real gain. Heck, I’m not even sure most drag queens can read.
Den
“In fact the number of drag queens I’ve seen sexually assault men is really high.”
The assumption that a man in drag cannot differentiate between the behavior appropriate with other gay men vs the behavior appropriate among kids and teachers or parents is ridiculous. AND conflating that with the trope that gay men need to “recruit” and “groom” is incredibly offensive.
The Paul’s are definitely nuts, but here you are lending credence to her imagined bogeymen (or bogeyqueens).
bachy
I tend to agree with Lumpy’s sentiments. Why is anyone in the gay community remotely invested in generating a relationship between American children and drag queens? It’s just the type of clueless endeavor that can be exploited by conservatives to generate a smokescreen regarding issues that really matter.
Drag emerged as an entertainment for adults fascinated by gender trickery and sexual illusions in nightclubs. I sincerely do not see how drag is applicable to the entertainment or education of children.
Mack
Hell, the Mr and Mrs could use a little help from drag queens in learning how to dress and wear wigs.