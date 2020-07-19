A random hook-up turns to an erotic journey into love and a life unlived

Welcome to Screen Gems, our weekend dive into queer and queer-adjacent titles of the past that deserve a watch or a rewatch.

The What If: End of the Century

We caught this sexy Argentine film at Frameline43 last year where took home Best First Feature Award. As the debut feature of director Lucio Castro, End of the Century follows a poet named Ocho, who spots the handsome Javi while traveling on vacation. When the pair realize they hooked up 20 years before, the embark on a tense and erotic journey. Ocho must weigh the choices he’s made in life against a love he could have missed. Sensual, bittersweet, and well-acted, End of the Century raises examines love in the age of hook-ups and will likely make viewers ponder their own choices in life. We certainly did.

Streams on Dekkoo and AppleTV.