Randy Rainbow hasn’t dropped a new parody video in several months. However, a couple of weeks ago he teased that new videos would be duly arriving soon in the run-up to the November election.

Fans were thrilled when the first of those new videos arrived yesterday, Rather than utilizing a Broadway standard, Rainbow uses a tune better known from the big screen: “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton. However, he changes the lyrics to make it about “45”, to represent Donald Trump’s time as President.

“45 … four years was more than plenty …now I think it’s time we give him 10 to 20,” sings Rainbow, commenting on Trump’s ongoing trials. Rainbow dons drag and channels his inner Dolly for much of the video.

Hush money trial becomes heated

Donald Trump is currently battling legal woes on several fronts. However, the most prominent right now is the criminal trial he faces in Manhattan over the payment of hush money to Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say this was an attempt at election interference on Trump’s part. He denies all charges.

Prosecutors rested their case on Monday and Trump’s lawyers launched their defense. They called two witnesses yesterday. Proceedings became heated at one point when the judge reprimanded one of the witnesses, Robert Costello, a former legal advisor to ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen. Judger Merchan cleared the press from the room to speak to Costello about his “decorum.”

The judge reportedly expressed unhappiness that Costello was rolling his eyes and muttering words when objections were raised to his testimony.

“When there is an eyewitness on the stand, if you don’t like a ruling, you don’t say ‘Geez,’” Merchan told Costello before removing the press.

“You don’t give me a side-eye. You don’t roll your eyes. You understand that?”

It’s thought unlikely that Trump himself will take the stand in his defense. Testimony is expected to end today. Closing statements will likely occur after the Memorial Day holiday next week.

Dolly Parton pays tribute to “9 to 5” star

Randy Rainbow’s “45” parody video lands just a few days after it was announced that one of the stars of the 1980 movie, 9 To 5, had passed away.

Dabney Coleman played the chauvinistic boss, Franklin Hart, Jr.. He passed on May 16, at the age of 92, at his home in Santa Monica, California.

Tributes were paid from fellow actors around the world. Adding to the tributes was Parton. 9 To 5 marked her first movie role.

Dabney Coleman was one of those actors that no matter what he was in, he was simply brilliant.



He made being a jerk an art form and often times, carried the movies he was in.



This town lost a legend. pic.twitter.com/o0BiXLeGE0 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 17, 2024

“Dabney was a great actor and became a dear friend,” Parton said in a statement on her Instagram.

“He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5. He was funny, deep and smart,” she added.

“We remained friends through the years and I will miss him greatly, as many people will. Love, Dolly.”

Dolly Parton’s words of tribute on Instagram (screenshot)

Dabney’s other big movies included On Golden Pond, Tootsie, WarGames, You’ve Got Mail and The Beverly Hillbillies. He continued acting into his late 80s, with a role on Yellowstone in 2019 his last acting credit.

