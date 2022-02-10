Rapper Isaiah Rashad receives flood of love and support after gossip rag posts alleged gay sex tape

Isaiah Rashad has been met with a flood of love, compassion, respect, and support from fans after an alleged gay sex tape featuring him with another man was leaked on Twitter last night.

The 26-second clip reportedly shows the “Lay wit Ya” singer performing oral sex on another man. It first surfaced on an Atlanta-based Twitter account called The Vault, which specializes in celebrity gossip and, apparently, outing people by sharing their private videos.

“OOOOPSSS!!! Isaiah Rashad caught sucking his home boy d*ck in a leaked video!!!” the tweet reads. “& Half 2 – OMGG!! Observe @TheVaultUncut on IG rn, I’m ONLY Posting the hyperlink there!!!”

In the past, Rashad, 30, has kept the details of his personal life mum, as is his right, though he has acknowledged a son and daughter from previous relationships.

Best known for his albums The Sun’s Tirade and The House is Burning, this tape will likely bring him a whole new level of fame, albeit not one he necessarily wants or deserves.

Sex tapes of celebrities Paris Hilton, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian, Hulk Hogan, and most recently, Nelly, have all had varying effects on the careers of those involved.

In the meantime, Rashad’s fans have taken to Twitter to condemn the leak of the video…

All I’ve learned from this #isaiahrashad situation is that 1: y’all homophobic af

2: y’all care too much about the lives of celebrities

3: I ain’t gone stop listening to his music any time soon

4: he can’t give head better than me — ??Ashy ? Larry ?? (@prozac_papito) February 10, 2022

me and the homies talkin about Isaiah Rashad pic.twitter.com/H9VmwbnuXg — meg ?? (@megfishtheory) February 10, 2022

Love you @isaiahrashad , know that the love outweighs all the hate rn. Take all the time you need away from the internet. We still gon be here for you ??? — Alex (@Babygirlalx) February 10, 2022

My heart is with Isaiah Rashad today! We are still violently outing cis men so to me, it's funny people think LGBTQ hypervisibility, representation-as-politic has done the job. They are censoring gay and trans shit in schools…they could give a fuck about what's on tv — muna (@Muna_Mire) February 10, 2022

Anyways, stream isaiah rashad's music instead of worrying about his personal life ? pic.twitter.com/myNsu1LIqF — QuoteProductions (@quoteprodv2) February 9, 2022

Frank came out in a letter. Tyler came out in a song. Nas made a statement. None of those are comparable to the fact Isaiah Rashad was forcefully outted when his tape leaked?? #IsaiahRashad — Still Waiting On Entergalactic (@LIYAHACKAFOOL) February 10, 2022

To who ever leaked Isaiah Rashad video pic.twitter.com/QHGjS4aMMi — ??? ? ? (@____MISFIT) February 10, 2022

So happy to see the outpouring of love for Isaiah Rashad.. Hoping y’all do that for every other black person that is outed ? — ?? ? ? (@OneSpoiledPussy) February 10, 2022

Isaiah Rashad made SOTY and I’m supposed to care about what he does in private. Do your thing dawg pic.twitter.com/DOgFIyuxFF — Ivan (@Mr_Trash_) February 10, 2022