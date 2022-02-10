exposed

Rapper Isaiah Rashad receives flood of love and support after gossip rag posts alleged gay sex tape

LONG BEACH, CA – APRIL 29: Rapper Isaiah Rashad performs onstage during the Smokers Club Festival at The Queen Mary on April 29, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Isaiah Rashad has been met with a flood of love, compassion, respect, and support from fans after an alleged gay sex tape featuring him with another man was leaked on Twitter last night.

The 26-second clip reportedly shows the “Lay wit Ya” singer performing oral sex on another man. It first surfaced on an Atlanta-based Twitter account called The Vault, which specializes in celebrity gossip and, apparently, outing people by sharing their private videos.

“OOOOPSSS!!! Isaiah Rashad caught sucking his home boy d*ck in a leaked video!!!” the tweet reads. “& Half 2 – OMGG!! Observe @TheVaultUncut on IG rn, I’m ONLY Posting the hyperlink there!!!”

In the past, Rashad, 30, has kept the details of his personal life mum, as is his right, though he has acknowledged a son and daughter from previous relationships.

Best known for his albums The Sun’s Tirade and The House is Burning, this tape will likely bring him a whole new level of fame, albeit not one he necessarily wants or deserves.

Sex tapes of celebrities Paris Hilton, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson, Kim Kardashian, Hulk Hogan, and most recently, Nelly, have all had varying effects on the careers of those involved.

In the meantime, Rashad’s fans have taken to Twitter to condemn the leak of the video…