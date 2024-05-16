Yung Miam (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rapper Yung Miami announced on Monday that she’s going to drop a Pride collection tomorrow via her lifestyle brand, Caresha Please.

The announcement prompted some raised eyebrows online.

Yung Miami, 30, came to prominence as half of the hip-hop duo, City Girls. They released their debut mixtape in 2018 and also featured on a Drake track that year. Yung Miami (real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee) has over 6 million followers on Instagram.

However, when she found fame, old tweets she posted when younger came to light. Back in 2013, she said if any of her sons came as gay she would “beat” them.

She apologized for the comment when it re-emerged, posting, “My deepest apologies and heart goes out to those who have seen that tweet and were offended.”

However, she then appeared on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club in 2018. She was asked about the tweet it by host Charlamagne Tha God. She expressed some surprise her it caused such a backlash, as “I didn’t tweet nothing about them [the LGBTQ community]. I was just talking about my son. I just said that if I saw anything gay in my son, that I would beat him.

“But that’s just like when your mama tells you, ‘If you break my table I’m gonna beat the sh*t out of you,’” she explained. “That don’t mean she’s gonna beat the sh*t out of you, she’s just saying it.”

She went on to say, she still wouldn’t want a gay son.

“I have absolutely nothing against gay people, but I wouldn’t want my son to be gay. I’m around a lot of gay people all of the time; my stylist is gay, my cousin is gay.”

‘The Gays’

Perhaps unsurprisingly, news of Yung Miami’s Pride collection—entitled ‘The Gays’—was not applauded by everyone.

(Screenshots)

Yung Miami says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the collection will go to the LGBTQ media advocacy group, GLAAD.

Queerty reached out to Miami’s brand, Caresha Please, to ask what percentage of proceeds will go to GLAAD. We have not received a response.

Bisexuality

Folliowing her controversial comments when younger, last year, Yung Miami revealed some queerness herself.

Appearing on The Jason Less Show, she said she’d happily hook-up with fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion (“I’mma smash all day and tomorrow … Megan … really could take me up and throw down.”). Probed further, Yung Miami said, “Sexually, I’ve been with a woman before, I love it.” She confirmed she identified as bisexual.

“Yeah, I always say that,” she said. “I really do like girls. I don’t wanna be in a relationship with a girl.”

Yung Miami was among the attendees at the 2024 GLAAD Honors event in New York City. The gathering recognizes the Black LGBTQ+ nominees of the GLAAD Media Awards.

Yung Miami at the 2024 GLAAD Honors in New York City (Photo: Shutterstock)

Earlier today, Caresha Please dropped a look at the first items from ‘The Gays’ collection. It includes a white tank top with ‘The Gays’ written in pink across the chest. It costs $35.

There are also some grey, unisex shorts.

