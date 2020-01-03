Rare artifact from queer history pops up after nearly 150 years… on Google

Researchers were stunned to recover a rare, original copy of an 1873 essay promoting the morality of same-sex relations.
Titled “A Problem in Greek Ethics,” the essay was written by the English poet and cultural historian John Addington Symonds, who only published ten copies for fear of the work getting into the wrong hands.
Homosexuality was very much a crime in 19th century England, and the essay, which praised the ancient Greeks’ acceptance of same-sex relations, could have landed Symonds in prison.
In the near century-and-a-half since it was written, five copies were thought to have survived. But then researchers at Johns Hopkins University made a startling discovery — a sixth copy.
Gabrielle Dean, a curator at the university, was researching for an exhibit called “Queer Connections: The Library of John Addington Symonds,” when a simple Google search yielded the unlikely find hiding in plain sight on a rare book dealer’s website.
“I was like, ‘Wait, is this even possible?’” she recalled.
Originally given to British scholar and explorer Sir Richard Burton, the copy spent over a hundred years traveling between private collections and is now on public display for the first time ever.
Symonds was gay himself, despite marrying a woman and fathering four children. Though largely forgotten, he was quite famous during his lifetime and is credited with influencing the work of Oscar Wilde.
“The book is a relic from the front lines of some of the first battles over gay rights. It has a kind of sacred character to it,” Shane Butler, director of Johns Hopkins’ Classics Research Lab, told the Baltimore Sun.
“Seeing the physical book was an incredible experience,” Johns Hopkins graduate student Emma Roalsvig said. “Holding the physical book from his library, it finally felt like he was a real person and we were going back in time.”
11 Comments
iron
unfortunately l believe religion has had a bad influence on same sex relationships but have no problems with the practice of jumping a butt
j41005
I agree. I’m a born again Christian who happens to be gay. The struggles with my acceptance of my own sexuality and what religions teach has caused me a lot of confusion and heartache and has ruined many relationships for me.
I won’t stop being a Christian and I don’t believe I should have to give up my sexuality. I just have to find that balance between the two.
Kangol2
What a major discovery! Symonds and other LGBTQ pioneers deserve much more recognition.
Jon
j41005
I went through far worse than even you did; being both black/white, interracial, and gay growing up has cost me my family, most of my friends, and has destroyed my life unfortunately. The rage, anger, and pain of all the abuse, violence, homophobic attacks, abandonment, etc., I suffered from my family and society growing up has really made me withdraw from human beings. It has almost completely destroyed my soul. The evil is done…so is the damage.
Phuck religion, screw my family, and to hell with society!
Jon.
Desertmuscle8
WTF? You blame all outside forces for ruining your life? Why is that? My god I understand that you had a tough life growing up; what about now?
I am sure you are “grown” up now so why don’t you try one more action to see what your insite and knowledge over these years which is unique to you assists you in helping others?
Jon, you are an expert in bad early childhood development so, show it scream it, and maybe you cange a small portion of American society.
I hope you take my advice, I help others around me in many ways and hopefully get a smile or chuckle with my antics.
Regards, Thad
djmcgamester
I would normally never recommend therapy. You need therapy. It seems like you’ve lacked any kind of support network over the years. Something has to give. Get help, for your own sake.
SinthiaDoom
I think this is wonderful. So much of our LGBT history has been lost to time do to fears of society and religion. The great leaps we have made despite an extinction level disease that we have for the most survived is amazing. Yes we have a long road ahead but we must not forget the past. This is a great find. I would love to see the original, lacking that a copy would be nice to check out.
GayEGO
This is good news! Fortunately, I live in Massachusetts where the Navy sent me in 1961 and I met my lifetime partner in 1962. We have lived the American dream and are both retired. Of course we kept quiet, referring to each other as roommates, and in 1991 I came out to my family. When people get to know you as a regular person, they don’t care if you are gay, at least in Massachusetts.
pugsandcoffeeplease
You sound like you would make a good friend!
M
switchm8
J.A. Symmonds was writing before the term homosexual was settled on. One of his most beautiful pieces is The Key of Blue where he tries to describe his sexuality without having the language -so as an art critic he uses the language of colour and blue is the colour he settles on, which becomes Venetian Blue as he falls in love with a gondolier- Augusto. Worth a look.
udibi
Seriously? How can an LGBTQ publication engage in such blatant Bi erasure in 2020?
“ Symonds was gay himself, despite marrying a woman and fathering four children.”
Um no. He was bi. Even if you mean “gay” in the umbrella term way, there’s no “despite” about it. Bi men are LGBTQ 24/7 and, believe it or not, care about things like LGBTQ rights on a personal level.
