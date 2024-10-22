native son

Law Roach, Don Lemon & George M. Johnson lead the best Black queer books for Fall 2024

By Carson Mlnarik October 22, 2024 at 11:00am
Three-panel image. From left to right: a close up of Langston Hughes on the cover of "Blues in Stereo", the cover for Lester Fabian Brathwaite's "Rage," and a closeup of an illustrated Black woman dressed in jewels on the cover of "Flamboyants"

As we approach the 2024 election, no other presidential race has ever felt this consequential or polarizing. Renowned journalist Don Lemon is undoubtedly picking up on this, as evidenced by his new book I Once Was Lost, which bears the especially apt subtitle “My Search for God in America.”

Still, Lemon’s purpose-focused autobiography is just one example of a gripping queer Black author who’s creating work that meets the moment.

Between cultural criticisms, overdue homages to history-makers, and hilarious testaments from the world of gay dating, this season is ripe with books by Black LGBTQ+ writers rising to the occasion by telling our stories, forging our representation, and keeping us captivated page after page.

Check out our must-read picks by Black queer authors for the fall season…

How To Build A Fashion Icon by Law Roach

Award-winning celebrity stylist Law Roach has broken the internet time and time again, masterminding historic fashion moments for Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Céline Dion, and more.

Now, the 46-year-old image architect is giving us a glimpse into the process with How to Build a Fashion Icon, available now where most books are sold.

In the hybrid self-help guide and manifesto, Law shares anecdotes from the South Side of Chicago to Hollywood alongside tips, tricks, and practical exercises to help readers find their confidence.

Rage by Lester Fabian Brathwaite

The cover for Lester Fabian Brathwaite's "Rage" featuring a black-and-white picture of him alongside illustrated arrows.

Lester Fabian Brathwaite — a certified “bad bitch” who’s written for the likes of Queerty and Entertainment Weekly — lays it all out there with the title of his debut book Rage: On Being Queer, Black, Brilliant… and Completely Over It (out now).

The description calls it “one part memoir, one part cultural critique, one part live grenade.” Lester recounts his experiences with racism and dating as a gay Black man alongside analysis of queer cultural touchstones like RuPaul’s Drag Race, and the stories of Black pioneers like James Baldwin, Whitney, and Nina Simone. Of course, he does it with biting wit and laugh-out-loud honesty.

I Once Was Lost by Don Lemon

Journalist Don Lemon has had a busy year between getting married, following the 2024 election, and launching his online news program, The Don Lemon Show. Somehow, he found time to pen I Once Was Lost — the raw, reflective, and religion-focused follow-up to his New York Times No. 1 best-seller This is the Fire: What I Say to my Friends about Racism.

The 58-year-old recounts growing up in a Southern Black church, navigating his faith in a community that rejected his sexuality, observations from reporting on a country losing faith, and the dramatic exit from his cushy job in network news that forced him to find grace within himself and the nation at-large.

Flamboyants by George M. Johnson

The cover for "Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish i'd Known" by George M. Johnson featuring Charly Palmer's illustrations of a Black woman wearing feathers and jewels.

George M. Johnson’s memoir-manifesto and The New York Times Best Seller All Boys Aren’t Blue was only published in 2020, but it’s already become one of the most influential Black queer books in recent memory. (And one frequently targeted by conservative-driven school book bans.)

He looks back at the Harlem Renaissance — the culture-shaping 1920s era led by Black writers, performers, and activists — in Flamboyants: The Queer Harlem Renaissance I Wish I’d Known, focusing on the queer legends whose sexualities were erased by history. The all-age-friendly collection features 14 essays about cultural pioneers intertwined with poetry and illustrations by Charly Palmer.

Langston Hughes: Blues In Stereo curated by Danez Smith

The cover of "Langston Hughes: Blues in Stereo" curated by Danez Smith, featuring a black and white image of the poet as a young man.

Award-winning poet and National Book Award finalist Danez Smith acquaints us with a fresh-faced Langston Hughes — before his Harlem Renaissance-era poetry changed the world — with this curated collection of his early works.

Blues in Stereo (out November 19) includes his early poetry, handwritten journal entries, and Smith’s analysis, all of which foreshadow Hughes’ understanding of Black culture, day-to-day life, and raw talent that would grow to define an era.

Person Unlimited: An Ode To My Black, Queer Body by Dean Atta

Poet Dean Atta, whom the Independent called one of the most influential queer people in Britain, explores self-love, racism, homophobia, and toxic masculinity in Person Unlimited, out now.

The well-traveled writer centers the book around seven parts of his Black queer body, looking both inward and out to reflect on systems in society, shame, joy, and how it’s led him to a state of radical acceptance.

The Forest Demands It’s Due by Kosoko Jackson

This young-adult-horror fantasy novel is a fast-paced mystery that will captivate any reader. The Forest Demands It’s Due follows Douglas, a queer Black teen attending the storied but spooky Regent Academy boarding school. After stumbling upon a dark history in the surrounding forest, he begins to uncover his school’s nefarious history. However, he quickly learns that power is dangerous, especially in high-achieving institutions. Think Ace of Spades meets Get Out.

The USA Today best-seller, which arrived last year, is the perfect introduction to author Kosoko Jackson ahead of his new book, The Macabre, which hits stores in the summer of 2025.

Tastemaker: Cooking with Spice, Style & Soul by Scot Louie

Scot Louie, a celebrity stylist, influencer, and creator of DinnerPlus, has released a jam-packed new cookbook, Tastemaker. It offers a world of classic soul food mixed with Jamaican flair. Each of its 80+ recipes comes straight from the viral influencer’s kitchen, with accessible instructions for lavish dishes like Honey Butter Cornbread Waffles, Blueberry Compote Crunch Cake, and the famed Soul Bowl.

Alongside vibrant photos, he also shares patented and proven tips for hosting guests, seasoning dishes, dealing with leftovers, and more.

