Law Roach, Don Lemon & George M. Johnson lead the best Black queer books for Fall 2024

As we approach the 2024 election, no other presidential race has ever felt this consequential or polarizing. Renowned journalist Don Lemon is undoubtedly picking up on this, as evidenced by his new book I Once Was Lost, which bears the especially apt subtitle “My Search for God in America.”

Still, Lemon’s purpose-focused autobiography is just one example of a gripping queer Black author who’s creating work that meets the moment.

Between cultural criticisms, overdue homages to history-makers, and hilarious testaments from the world of gay dating, this season is ripe with books by Black LGBTQ+ writers rising to the occasion by telling our stories, forging our representation, and keeping us captivated page after page.

Check out our must-read picks by Black queer authors for the fall season…

How To Build A Fashion Icon by Law Roach

Award-winning celebrity stylist Law Roach has broken the internet time and time again, masterminding historic fashion moments for Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Céline Dion, and more.

Now, the 46-year-old image architect is giving us a glimpse into the process with How to Build a Fashion Icon, available now where most books are sold.

In the hybrid self-help guide and manifesto, Law shares anecdotes from the South Side of Chicago to Hollywood alongside tips, tricks, and practical exercises to help readers find their confidence.