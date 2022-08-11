heaven help her

Real Housewife Kathy Hilton is getting dragged all over Twitter for this comment about Lizzo

Side by side images of Kathy Hilton on Watch What Happens Live and Lizzo on a BET red carpet

A comment from Kathy Hilton on Watch What Happens Live last night has people on Twitter calling shade.

During a segment aptly called “Will! Kathy! Know Them!?”, Hilton was shown a picture of pop megastar, Lizzo.

Her response? “I feel like I do. Precious?”

Precious, as in the abused, partially literate, fictional character portrayed by Gabourey Sidibe in the 2009 film.

Sidibe and Lizzo bear no resemblance past being plus-sized Black women — not that Hilton even offered up the name of the actress.

Instead, she opted for the character name that any big Black girl who was in school in 2009 can tell you was used derogatorily.

Many folks didn’t take kindly to this comment:


The popstar shouldn’t feel the need to respond to this entire situation, but a strongly worded clapback certainly wouldn’t be out of the question.