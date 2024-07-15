Real-life heartstopper: 20 fascinating facts about Kit Connor

Ever since his debut as adorable rugby player Nick Nelson in Netflix‘s Heartstopper, Kit Connor has been giving us “a proper full-on gay crisis.”

The 20-year-old English actor went from child star to major celebrity, thanks to the coming-of-age series’ whirlwind success. And while growing up in the public eye, he learned a lot about himself and the world.

Especially back in November 2022, when he came out as bisexual amidst fan accusations of queerbaiting. (“Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.) In that sense, he’s also taught the world a lot about what it means to queer, accepting, and respectful of everyone else’s journeys.

That being said, Connor –– who’s bulking up for a role in Alex Garland’s Warfare and preparing to make his Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet –– is focused on curating a career that speaks to his breadth of experiences. Not just his queerness.

“It shouldn’t matter, and in my experience so far, it hasn’t,” he told Vulture. “But I want to play roles that are interesting and challenging, whether they’re queer roles or straight roles.”

Get to know the rising star better with these 20 fascinating facts about Kit Connor…