Reality star Chrishell Sause trolled over support of gay marriage. The troll didn’t stand a chance.

Actress and reality star Chrishell Sause has had to navigate some very public life changes of late — a dramatic divorce in 2021 from her now-ex, This Is Us star Justin Hartley, then later the split from her brokerage boss Jason Oppenheim on Netflix‘s Selling Sunset. But if you think all that attention on her personal life is making her back down, think again.

There’s a reason Sause took home the award for Best Reality Star at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards last month, and it’s not because she’s afraid to call out some bullsh*t when she see’s it.

As the House of Representatives was deliberating on the Respect for Marriage act earlier this week, Sause took to Twitter to say something that was on the mind of every same-sex marriage supporter in the country.

“MARRIAGE EQUALITY!!! I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022 Feel like we have entered the twilight zone,” she tweeted.

MARRIAGE EQUALITY!!! I can not believe we are even still asking this in 2022 ? Feel like we have entered the twilight zone — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) July 20, 2022

While many echoed her disbelief, one commenter chimed in with a dig at Stause’s sexuality. During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, Stause revealed that she was in a new relationship with non-binary Australian pop star G Flip.

The commenter tweeted: “Why bcz now your [sic] a lesbian all of a sudden.”

Why bcz now your a lesbian all of a sudden🙄 — Veronica McMullen (@SexyMexy26) July 20, 2022

Stause had the perfect response, out-shading the shade by a factor of a hundred. Yes, we did the math.

“Veronica if you were happily getting laid I don’t think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way… because how weird,” Stause wrote back, adding: “So I will perform a queer prayer circle that you get off soon!”

Veronica if you were happily getting laid I don’t think who I choose to sleep with would affect you in any way… because how weird🤪 So I will perform a queer prayer circle that you get off soon! 🙏🏼 — Chrishell Stause (@Chrishell7) July 20, 2022

Stause and G Flip’s relationship is expected to feature on the next installment of Selling Sunset, which Netflix has renewed for two more seasons.

We’d put money on Veronica watching every episode.