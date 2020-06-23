Reality star comes out as bisexual, accuses co-stars and ex-boyfriend of blackmail

Indian reality star, TV host, and producer Vikas Gupta has come out as bisexual. Not only that, but he has accused three of his former co-stars of blackmail, including one who he says he had a romantic relationship with.

32-year-old Gupta, who is best known for appearing on Bigg Boss and hosting Ace Of Space on MTV India, took to Twitter over the weekend to announce to his 350,000 followers that he “[falls] in love with the human regardless of their gender.”

“Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me,” he wrote. “I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta”

Then he accused two of his Bigg Boss co-stars, Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan, of trying to blackmail him over his sexuality, adding: “PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out.”

In a followup video shared with his 1.3 million followers on Instagram, Gupta mentions a third Bigg Boss co-star, Shilpa Shinde, who he also says tried blackmailing him.

“It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving,” Gupta writes in the caption. “I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them.”

But the bombshells don’t stop there.

In the nearly hour-long video, Gupta also reveals that he and Sharma, one of his alleged blackmailers, engaged in a romantic relationship for a year-and-a-half.

“He lived with me in this house for one and a half years and then went on to Bigg Boss 11 with me,” Gupta explains. “After Bigg Boss, he worked with me on one of my shows. But after the completion of the first schedule, he started harassing me.”

Gupta alleges Sharma became increasingly more difficult to work with and started making bizarre demands, like insisting Gupta praise his acting abilities on social media.

Things only got worse from there.

“I started getting blackmailed,” Gupta says. “Nobody has harassed me the way he has done during this show.”

He goes on to say Sharma engaged in online rumors that Gupta had pressured him into having sex in exchange for an acting job. When the press got wind of the story, however, Sharma wouldn’t speak to anyone, leaving Gupta to deal with the fallout on his own.

“If he thinks that something of that sort has happened then he should speak up,” Gupta says. “Why hasn’t he? I even suggested that if he’s been a victim of casting couch then he come out in the open and speak about it. He did not.”

The video takes another sad turn when Gupta then talks about his family and how they disowned him after he came out to them.

“My family has left me for whatever reason they want to give but I will not bring shame to them by putting details of it,” he says. “As for my mom, I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride.”

Gupta then thanks his friends who have stood by his side and provided emotional support during what has been an incredibly difficult time in his life.