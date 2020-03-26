Reality star Justin Lacko maybe probably just came out

Australian reality star Justin Lacko revealed that he loves men and women in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

Daily Mail was first to report that 29-year-old Lacko wrote: “Love who you want to! Doesn’t matter the sex.”

Then he added: “I won’t lie anymore within myself. I want freedom to be free. I respect myself to say this. I love me and always will.”

Shortly after that, he clarified: “This isn’t me coming out at all about being gay. This is me coming out today that I fall in love with a person not a sex. I love women and man [sic] that’s it.”

“Gay, bi, straight–just be who you are. I don’t care and neither should anyone else.”

It’s not totally clear what he meant, but many have interpreted the “I love women and men” remark to mean he’s either bisexual, pansexual, or sexually fluid.

Lacko has yet to elaborate on what he meant or to explain why he later deleted the remarks. Adding to the confusion, yesterday he shared an image of a black square along with a “peace” emoji.

Lacko, who was first cast on Love Island Australia and then later appeared on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, has said in the past that his grandmother refused to speak to him because she suspected he was gay.

“I have held onto a grudge with my grandma,” he said on I’m a Celebrity. “I say ‘hi’ to her when I see her at Christmas time, I acknowledge her, but that’s it.”

“She said something like, ‘I think it’s time we admitted that Justin is gay and in the closet. He never brings girls home.'”

He added, “Someone’s sexuality is none of your business. I don’t feel like it’s anyone’s business unless I choose to say it myself.”

Scroll down for more pics from Lacko’s Instagram page…

