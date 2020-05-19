Reality star Neil Jones finally addresses gay rumors

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones is finally speaking out about the gay rumors that have been following him for over a year.

After 18 months of keeping tight-lipped on the matter, the professional dancer has responded to flippant remarks made by comedian Seann Walsh after Walsh was spotted kissing Jone’s then-wife Katya Jones.

A little backstory: Paparazzi photos of the two began circulating online in December 2018. (At the time, Seann and Katya were partnered together on Strictly.) After it became clear they were having an affair, Seann made the situation worse by saying, “I’m the guy who kissed a gay man’s wife” during a charity event.

He later said he was joking, but by then the rumor mill had been kicked into high gear.

Now, Neil is setting the record straight. Literally. Speaking to The Sun, the 38-year-old is officially squashing the rumors about his sexuality.

“In ballroom there’s a lot of straight guys,” he says, adding that his mother has always been disappointed that she didn’t give birth to a gay son.

“Mum was always like, ‘It’s a shame you’re not gay because we could go shopping together’. And I was thinking, ‘whether I’m gay or not there’s no chance, you take forever’.”

Neil and Katya announced they were splitting up just a few months after the photos of her and Walsh hit the internet.

“We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends,” the couple said in a statement last August. “We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can’t wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both.”

We’re glad that’s been settled.