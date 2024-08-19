Nicola Porcella is not a member of the LGBTQ+ community after all.

Last year, the hunky Peruvian reality star opened up about his identity while appearing as a contestant on La Casa de los Famosos México, the Mexican version of Celebrity Big Brother.

During what appeared to be an emotional moment inside the house, Porcella announced he was not heterosexual while surrounded by two of his queer cast members, trans influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Hi, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual,” he said while holding hands with Guevara and Quijano.

The coming out scene seemed genuine with the show’s official Instagram account sharing the revelation with the caption: “What a beautiful moment of diversity and acceptance!”

La Casa de los Famosos México ended with Guevara being crowned the winner and Porcella as runner-up. The pair were even given the nickname “Wencola” for their close relationship.

While it seemed like a stellar turnout for the two queer contestants, it would soon be usurped after Porcella clarified he was not pansexual and only made the declaration while “joking” with Guevara.

During an appearance on the podcast “Out Of Context with Alexis Moreno,” Porcella backtracked about how he identifies, while assuring he thinks everyone should be respected for who they are.

“I have a lot of fun, I have no taboos, I have no problems with anyone. I am a very open person, who respects a lot, which is something we must learn. We are all equal, we have the right to the same thing. I grew up with that,” he said.

“The topic of pansexuality was a game that Wendy and Apio and I played with them, they bothered me, and I had fun. But I am not, I am heterosexual.”

While “joking” about being queer is hardly funny, Porcella insists he’s still an LGBTQ+ ally.

“First comes respect for the person, for the human being, and everyone decides what they want to be,” he added.

Porcella also noted that he has no issue if people think he’s pansexual.

“It does not bother me,” he told the podcast host. “I laugh, none of those things bother me.”

Whatever you may think of Porcella’s back-and-forth, it seems he’s formed a true friendship with Guevara, who made history by becoming the first trans winner of a reality show in Mexico and Latin America.

Earlier this year, the duo collaborated on the reggaeton single “Sacude” and starred in its warrior-themed music video.

The pair continue to make media appearances together and have shared tender moments of their friendship on social media.

Last week, Porcella sent Guevara an emotional note in honor of her birthday.

“Today is a very special day. Today is the birthday of the sister who gave me life,” he wrote. “You know how much I love and admire you, you deserve the best in the world for being that great person that we all love.”

Meanwhile, Guevara has also seen her career skyrocket since winning La Casa de los Famosos México.

In addition to adding to her discography, she starred in her own reality series Wendy, Perdida Pero Famosa, was the celebrity guest “Vogue” judge during one of Madonna‘s Mexico City concerts, and is set to headline Oakland Pride with Da Brat in September.

¿Ya habrá felicitado Wendy Guevara a Madonna por su cumpleaños?#LaCasaDeLosFamososMx pic.twitter.com/H36AATgt0H — Julio César™ (@Mi_Raver) August 16, 2024

Check out a few more shots of BFFs Porcella and Guevara aka “Wencola” below: