Reality star takes polygraph test to squash gay rumors… then admits he’s fooled around with guys

Antonio Pavón is a retired bullfighter, TV personality, and contestant on the most recent season of Spain’s version of Survivor.

During the season, rumors that he and fellow contestant José Antonio Avilés engaged in a romantic relationship began circulating among cast members after Avilés alleged the two had dinner and hooked up in a hotel room prior to shooting.

Though Pavón vehemently denied the claim, the rumors followed him throughout his time on the show. In an effort to finally put them to bed once and for all, the 38-year-old father of one stopped by the show Sábado Deluxe to take a lie detector test.

When asked by host Jorge Javier Vázquez whether he ever had sex with Avilés, Pavón answered “no.” The lie detector test confirmed he was telling the truth.

But here’s where things got interesting.

When asked whether he had ever had any homosexual experiences, Pavón answered “yes.” The lie detector test once again confirmed he was telling the truth, much to Vázquez’s excitement.

Asked to elaborate, Pavón made a not-so-subtle jab at Avilés, saying, “At the moment I am not gay. I am straight. If I take the step tomorrow, it will be with a handsome guy.”

He added that his first response to hearing Avilés’ outrageous claims was to laugh, but the joke has since grown old.

“I would like him to retract it,” Pavón said. “I didn’t have dinner with him at the hotel.”

Pavón also noted that, while it’s true he fooled around with a guy in the past, there was no penetration and it was mostly just touching and grabbing.

