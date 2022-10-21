Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on that reporter who tried to out her: “It was a hard few days”

I just thought it was kind of grubby behavior. Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.

There are levels to telling ­people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as ­accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our own way.

It was just a hard few days, especially for my partner, who’s not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that.Rebel Wilson speaking to The Australian about coming out earlier this year after reporter Andrew Hornery threatened to out her in the Sydney Morning Herald.