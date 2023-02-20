Rebel Wilson gets engaged to Ramona Agruma: “We said YES!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Actress Rebel Wilson has announced her engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma. She posted photos yesterday of her and Agruma, a clothing brand entrepreneur, celebrating their engagement at Disneyland.

Wilson captioned the photos: “We said YES! 💗”

She went on to say “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

Bob Iger is the CEO of Disney.

In the photos, Wilson and Agruma are wearing matching pink and white striped tops. Wilson appears to have given a Tiffany engagement ring to Agruma, indicating if she was the one who made the proposal.

Forced out of the closet

Wilson only revealed last June that she and Agruma were dating. She posted a photo to Instagram stating, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Related: Rebel Wilson says she’s finally found her “Disney princess” just in time for Pride

It later emerged that an Australian gossip columnist was about to post a story about the women’s relationship, prompting Wilson to make the announcement.

Speaking to The Australian in October, Wilson said, “I just thought it was kind of grubby behavior. Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.

“It was just a hard few days. Especially for my partner, who’s not used to being in the public eye and having to deal with stuff like that.”

Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce, via a surrogate in November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Related: Rebel Wilson breaks her silence on that reporter who tried to out her: “It was a hard few days”