Do you recognize this hairy stud with the six-pack?

Actor Leslie Jordan has amazed fans with another amazing throwback photo (above). This one [above] comes from 1980.
Jordan, 66 captioned the pic on Instagram, “I just called 1980 and told it I wanted my 6-pack back — except in those days I was drinking and I’m afraid they’ll think I want beer.”
The photo shows a shirtless, hairy, and rugged-looking Jordan, leaning against a car. If it was taken in 1980, he would have been around 24 or 25.
Among those to comment was fellow actor Octavia Spencer, who said, “If they call u back text me. There are things I want, too.”
Singer Natalie Hemby commented, “Get that chest hair back too,” prompting Jordan to say, “I still have it except it’s snow white.”
Singer and songwriter Randy Houser said, “This is awesome,” to which Jordan replied, “I was a handful, a little runaround. The stories I have would curl your hair! It’s a wonder I’m still standing.”
Also impressed was Sharon Osbourne, who shared the photo to her stories and said she was “Obsessed.”
Jill Vedder called him a “stud muffin,” prompting Jordan to say, “Honey, I was young and cute. Everyone in Miami wanted a some of that!”
Jordan was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has spoken before about having a tough time in childhood being raised as a Southern Baptist.
He relocated to Los Angeles in 1982 and has found fame with a string of TV and film appearances, including Will & Grace and several seasons of American Horror Story. Jordan grew a huge Instagram following last year of over 5.6million after he started posting hilarious videos of himself in lockdown with his mother back home in Tennessee.
Another photo he shared, this time from High School, went viral earlier in the year.
Max
he’s so hilarious, I bet he was the life of the party everywhere he went back then too!
such an 80s stud.
Troyfight
…that car he’s against is kinda cool too
fur_hunter
AAAhhhh….. Are you S HITTING ME!???? Something tells me the picture by the car is someone else. Hate to be a B ITCHY QUEEN but what happened??? He was 24 in 1980? In 1980, I was 35. Interesting.
jayceecook
Age happened. Not to mention that I’m sure given his small stature that his metabolism works differently. By all means, share a pic of yourself now and at that time so we can all be B ITCHY QUEENS and judge you.
Fname Optional Lname
If anyone was going to post a fake pic it would not be Leslie Jordan. He does not need to lie or deceive others. He is far from unattractive and spreads nothing but love and humor.
Jim
Poor baby. Can’t wait to see your looks when you’re older. You’ll probably have to spend so much on plastic surgery, borax etc. You’ll be in the poor house
Leslie doesn’t apologize for who he is and that’s why we love him.
You should be so lucky
kcguy
Who!
RyanMBecker
I’m a bit too young but I thought that it was either a young Gavin Newsome, Harvey Milk or Gerald McRaney.
Man About Town
In 1980, Gavin Newsome was busy studying for his Bar Mitzvah! (Well, in an alternate universe, anyway)
Prax07
I’ve always pictures Jordan as Always looking like the tiny white haired imp, even when he was a kid.
nitejonboy
Some trick photography there making him look taller than that car…met him years ago when he filmed SORDID LIVES THE SERIES in my hometown and I worked on it, my friend was his body double ( a little short girl ), and he could not have been nicer and more gracious and funny. Such a lovely man!
jayceecook
Not really trick photography just a matter of perspective. I highly doubt that car is 5 feet tall or higher.
On your other comment, I don’t think I’ve heard anybody say that LJ is anything but nice and gracious. It’s good to see that still holds true. He really does seem like a genuinely kind person.
Dijonaise
I believe that is a 80’s Fiat Spyder, a very small car.
Mack
Looks like my old neighborhood in between Wilshire and 6th Street in the Fairfax area.
baggins435
1980? I was a college freshman, 5’10” and about 130#. No 6 pack and just as much chest hair, but it was reddish blond.
LeBlevsez
That photo: 3:30 Sunday afternoon. Ready to head to the local lounge for beer-bust/tea dance. Whatcha wanna bet there are two fans in that car propped up against the back of the seat. Ahh…the 80s.
Terrycloth
Don’t see a 6pk. I do see a car though
cuteguy
And the rest of us see a Terrycloth m0ton with mommy issues. It’s apparent you didn’t get enough validation as a child, don’t take it out on the rest of us. Just continue to be miserable (preferably in silence) or get help
indulged
Yes, it’s there.
Put on your reading glasses and have another look.
Caddy4J
That’s awesome, Kudo’s to you Leslie. Loved you on W&G, absolutely the funniest.
SPEEDOSWIMMER
The One and Only INDEFATIGABLE Leslie Jordan – may he keep entertaining us for more years to come!
darkanser
I was hanging out in South Beach, Miami back in the early 90s. The apartments in the area still look like they do in that photo. The cars are another story!! He must have been a POPULAR guy back then with that furry bare chest!! I have FOND memories of South Beach in the 90s!!!! I barely make it down there now. Unsurprisingly, both South Beach and I have changed quite a bit!!!
cuteguy
Good for him for being brave enough to post. Shows what a strong person he truly is, unlike all these bitter jealous queens on here who criticize him. He should be revered and respected for setting the trail for all of us today. Thank you Leslie for posting and reflecting. You are hilarious and ignore the haters.
RyanMBecker
That’s a stud? I guess times have changed. A lot.
Of course, I never understood the appeal of Tom Selleck, Burt Reynolds or Fabio either but my mom tells me that they were studs too. Fabio verges on ugliness.
cuteguy
Another queen with mommy issues. No one cares about your lack of Tom Selleck’s appeal. Who do you consider “sexy”? I guess miserable ppl will only spew nonsense. Misery loves company I guess.
indulged
Met him a couple times when he did his show in San Diego. Very infectious and engaging presence.
Leslie and Betty White should have their own sitcom together…2 of the most likable funny people!
wimo
Where men are men and sheep are horny (?!!!)