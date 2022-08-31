Record-breaking college runner Nico Young comes out in powerful Instagram post

Nico Young is a star cross-country and track and field runner who holds the American Junior 5K records in both indoor and outdoor events, and as of this week, he’s also an out-and-proud athlete. We love to see it!
The incoming Northern Arizona University junior took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, and offered a heartfelt message of support to anyone still struggling to accept themselves.
“Anyone who tells you that being gay is a choice is wrong. I am living proof that it is not a choice, it is something I have always known and been aware of, but have kept silent out of fear of rejection,” he wrote.
Related: Gay baseball player Bryan Ruby describes “hyper-masculine” locker room experience after coming out
Young said he’s struggled with his sexuality in the past, but he’s “becoming more proud and happy with who I am.”
“I have realized that the only reason I never liked this part of who I am was because of what society has told me, not because of how I actually feel,” he added.
He concluded his post by declaring, “My name is Nico Young and I’m proud to be gay!”
View this post on Instagram
Congrats on speaking your truth, and we’re happy to have you on the team!
Here’s more from Young’s Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram