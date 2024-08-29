Triston Casas isn’t your father’s kind of ballplayer, and that’s a good thing. The Boston Red Sox slugger paints his nails and doesn’t follow stereotypical masculine norms. One of his signature moves is practicing yoga on the outfield grass prior to game time, stretching out in his unique way.

Earlier this week, TV cameras caught the 2018 first round pick laying out with some hip openers… sans shirt but with a red ski mask. And uptight Red Sox fans were not amused! NESN’s video garnered hundreds of comments, many of which contained whiney sentiments of the following variety:

“This clown has to be the most unlikeable Red Sox player of my lifetime.”

“How bad does it grind this tool’s gears that nobody in Boston pays any attention to his antics?”

“’Look at me I’m so weird.’” I’m sorry I don’t care if this guy can hit I can’t stand his attention seeking bs.”

When Casas made his big league debut in 2022, veteran teammates bristled at his unorthodox routine. They didn’t appreciate the rookie breaking tradition, and let him know. At the time, Casas conformed. He was the new guy on the squad, and didn’t want to cause any ruptures. It’s a feeling with which queer people can empathize: altering part of yourself to fit in.

But now in his third season–and fully established as one of the Red Sox’ rising stars–Casas is expressing more autonomy. And the team is supporting him. Earlier this season, the Red Sox honored Casas with his own yoga bobblehead. Naturally, his nails are painted…

The Triston Casas Yoga Bobblehead comes with painted fingernails and toenails. pic.twitter.com/RMsqOVayv2 — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 15, 2024

Despite the bobblehead, the backlash against Casas for stretching out his hips in public view (the horror) was immense. Red Sox analyst Jonathan Papelbon, a flame-throwing and tough talking closer from Baton Rouge, expressed dismay at the 24-year-old’s holistic antics.

“Are you robbing a bank? What is this?,” he said, in reference to Casas’ ski mask. (OK we admit, the ski mask is kind of weird. But nonetheless…)

Papelbon continued, “What happens when it doesn’t work? Do you keep doing all of these stunts?”

Host Tom Caron sprung to Casas’ defense, reminding Papelbon and other skeptics that Casas is the Red Sox’ best left-handed bat.

“Veterans and coaches told him, ‘You’ve got to stop stretching in the field. You can’t do that. You can’t go out and do yoga in right field.’ Then this year, the Red Sox had a Triston Casas bobblehead night where he was doing his stretching,” said Caron. “If it works, it works. This guy has been a great hitter.”

As far as his on-field stretching being a stunt? Not so fast.

“I don’t think they’re stunts for him. I really don’t,” Caron added. “I think this is what he’s done. It’s what he’s always done. It’s always worked for him.”

Since returning from cartilage tear in his ribs, Casas has hit .333 with an impressive .923 OPS. Overall this season, he’s clocked eight home runs in just 125 at-bats.

The Red Sox, vying for a playoff berth, are delighted to have him back. For his part, Casas isn’t listening to the haters.

When asked about the reasoning behind his routine, and why he wore his peculiar attire, Casas answered in the affirmative. “Because I can and I wanted to and I did,” he told the Boston Globe.

“I have trusted my routine since I’ve been a professional baseball player. It’s what’s gotten me to this point, physically, mentally, and production-wise out on the field, and I’m going to continue to do it until my playing career is over. It makes me feel confident for the games, and whatever articles of clothing are included throughout my routine is all part of the process, as well.”

Casas may not identify as LGBTQ+, but his free spirit is endearing. We are glad to trust the process right along with him.