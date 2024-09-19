You know what they say… teammates who shower together stay together!

Boston Red Sox slugger and mani pedi enthusiast Triston Casas was talking Wednesday about how he feels since coming back from a serious rib injury. Though the first baseman says he’s still experiencing pain, staying on the sidelines isn’t an option. There are only 10 games left in the regular-season, and the Red Sox need him for their final playoff push.

With 152 games played, almost every player is dealing with some sort of injury or ailment. That includes shortstop Trevor Story, who underwent shoulder surgery in April, and surprisingly returned to the lineup earlier this month.

But the scars remain… literally. And that fires Casas up.

In an interview, Casas said Story’s scar inspires him. He sees it every day in the locker room, when everybody is shirtless.

In the shower!

“Coming down to the wire, everyone is a little banged up. So is Trev,” Casas said, before delving into the steamy details. “Going in the shower with him, weird enough, seeing him naked. Seeing that scar on his shoulder fires me up.”

Casas expanded on his point, explaining that Story’s perseverance serves as motivation for himself and the rest of the team. But those are just words.

Seeing is believing, and Casas sees the source of his inspiration.

What Triston Intended:

Seeing Trevor’s scar from his shoulder surgery and knowing how much it took for him to come back fires me up.



What Triston Actually Said:

“Going in the shower with [Story], weird enough, seeing him naked… Seeing that scar on his shoulder fires me up.” https://t.co/q4KD1lFhRz — Tyler Leighton 🍀 (@OjeleyeFactory) September 19, 2024

Live today as if you’re showering with Trevor Story — Sammy James🔺 (@HebHammer94) September 19, 2024

As one of the highest-paid players on the team, Story provides the Red Sox with a boost heading into the season’s final stretch. Stuck at .500, their playoff chances remain slim. But there is a chance.

It’s understandable why Story returning to the lineup would uplift his teammates, especially those recovering from injuries of their own. But Casas went further.

He said there’s something about seeing Story in the shower…

Ah… Now we understand!

Casas, 24, defies baseball convention. That’s evident hours before first pitch, when he can be found doing hip openers in the outfield. For some weird reason, his pregame yoga routine really irritates stodgy fans. But he doesn’t care.

“I have trusted my routine since I’ve been a professional baseball player. It’s what’s gotten me to this point, physically, mentally, and production-wise out on the field, and I’m going to continue to do it until my playing career is over,” he told the Boston Globe. “It makes me feel confident for the games, and whatever articles of clothing are included throughout my routine is all part of the process, as well.”

As Casas says, his routine is working. The 2018 first-round pick is already a threat in the batter’s box, with a sweet left-handed stroke.

We do have one question, however… What’s up with the ski mask?

"If there's some way I can tie the nail polish into something positive, I want to." pic.twitter.com/05ccnJCqIY — Red Sox (@RedSox) January 25, 2024

With a penchant for mani pedis, Casas is one of multiple Gen Z pro athletes who bucks gender norms, along with Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and incoming Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain. They paint their nails, too, and are rising stars in their respective sports. (Williams was the No. 1 overall pick this year, and McCain has a deal with beauty brand Sally Hansen.)

Casas talking openly, and admiringly, about seeing a teammate in the shower fits is another way to disregard stifling convention.

One of the most tiresome arguments raised against gay athletes is the caterwauling over what might happen in the shower. For whatever reason, homophobes have a long-held fear fantasy of gay people getting into the shower with them, and then becoming feral, or something (don’t flatter yourselves)!

Keep in mind, it was only 10 years ago when ESPN reported on Michael Sam’s showering habits in the NFL. The trope about gay athletes getting frisky with their teammates in the shower is still prevalent today.

But Casas isn’t concerned with ignorant stereotypes. It was just last month when another one of his teammates, All-Star Jarren Duran, yelled the antigay “f-word” at a fan in the stands.

Yet there Casas is, talking about admiring another man au naturel. When you see real beauty, nothing else matters!