Reddit users say these are the most underrated cities for gays

You probably know some LGBT meccas around the world — Berlin, New York, and San Francisco come to mind, for example — but Redditors have been listing the world’s most “most underrated cities for gays” in a recent thread.

Here are the responses so far, with Instagram posts for illustration and explanations from Redditors where applicable.

San Diego, California

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego (@visitsandiego)



“The city doesn’t have a lot compared to other major cities, but the guys there are very attractive.”

Boulder, Colorado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boulder Colorado (@bouldercolorado)



“Some smaller cities and towns are remarkably good.”

Denver, Colorado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISIT DENVER (@visitdenver)

Washington, D.C.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington DC (@visitwashingtondc)



“Very lucky to have grown up in such a positive environment. Best gay sports bars in the country, in my opinion.”

St. Petersburg, Florida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of St. Petersburg (@stpetefl)

Atlanta, Georgia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Atlanta (@discoveratlanta)

New Orleans, Louisiana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit New Orleans (@visitneworleans)

Ann Arbor, Michigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Ann Arbor (@annarbor)

Columbus, Ohio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only in Columbus Ohio (@onlyincbus)

Charleston, South Carolina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charleston SC official account (@explorecharleston)



“[I lived] for a while in North Carolina, and I’ve spent a lot of time in South Carolina, too, and if I had to pick a city to stay in for a while in either state, it would be here.”

São Paulo, Brazil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit São Paulo (@visit_sao_paulo)



“There are clubs and bars for every taste of men.”

Grimsby, England

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grimsby (@thisisgrimsby)

London, England

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @LONDON • #ThisIsLondon (@london)



“Nobody seems to understand fully how amazing the nightlife is for gays.”

Lisbon, Portugal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisbon Travel🇵🇹 (@lisbon.travel)



“I think it’s popular in Europe, but Portugal as a whole gets overlooked by Americans. Also importantly, [it’s] very accepting of LGBT people.”