Reddit users say these are the most underrated cities for gays

You probably know some LGBT meccas around the world — Berlin, New York, and San Francisco come to mind, for example — but Redditors have been listing the world’s most “most underrated cities for gays” in a recent thread.
Here are the responses so far, with Instagram posts for illustration and explanations from Redditors where applicable.
San Diego, California
“The city doesn’t have a lot compared to other major cities, but the guys there are very attractive.”
Boulder, Colorado
“Some smaller cities and towns are remarkably good.”
Denver, Colorado
Washington, D.C.
“Very lucky to have grown up in such a positive environment. Best gay sports bars in the country, in my opinion.”
St. Petersburg, Florida
Atlanta, Georgia
New Orleans, Louisiana
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Columbus, Ohio
Charleston, South Carolina
“[I lived] for a while in North Carolina, and I’ve spent a lot of time in South Carolina, too, and if I had to pick a city to stay in for a while in either state, it would be here.”
São Paulo, Brazil
“There are clubs and bars for every taste of men.”
Grimsby, England
London, England
“Nobody seems to understand fully how amazing the nightlife is for gays.”
Lisbon, Portugal
“I think it’s popular in Europe, but Portugal as a whole gets overlooked by Americans. Also importantly, [it’s] very accepting of LGBT people.”
revashayne
Throw in Guadalaja- The gayest city in Mexico.
Paris,France
Antwerp, Belgium.
Bologna-The gayest city in Italy.
Toulouse,France- The gayest city in France.
Istanbul,Turkey.
Tel Aviv,israel.
Dallas,Texas.