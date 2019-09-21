Redditors reveal the ‘skeeziest’ things they’ve done to check out a hot dude

It’s only natural to lose your senses when a hot guy is around. After all, science tells us the blood flow to the brain gets diverted elsewhere… right? (Don’t fact-check that.) But some gay guys have surprised themselves with their lecherous behavior, and they’re sharing their stories on Reddit.
The confessionals kicked off after one user asked, “What is the skeeziest thing you have done, that you felt was out of character for yourself, to get a good look at a hot guy?”
The original poster coughed up his own story: “I once followed a really hot dude walking his dog because I knew he would have to bend over to pick up his dog’s business at some point. It worked.”
And here are some of the best responses, edited for clarity:
“I use a wheelchair, so sometimes if a guy is really, really cute, I’ll ask for help to get to the other side of a ramp even if it’s not that steep.”
“I work at a register and I saw a really hot guy walking up to the first register where my coworker was, and I said, ‘Hey, sorry she’s on break. Come to my register.’ As soon as he left, she laughed her brains out.”
“I was riding my bike past a construction site. The guy there was shirtless because it was 86° or more. I hit the curb and almost fell off the bike because I was staring at him.”
“I slowed my running pace to stay behind a guy because his butt was nice. I would have passed him otherwise.”
“I was in PortAventura once, a theme park in Spain. It was blistering hot that day, so I went on the log flume ride. A couple boats before me were three of the hottest shirtless Spanish dudes I’ve seen in a long time. When I left the ride and walked by the photo booth, I briefly considered buying their ride photo.”
“Played a strip game, although thankfully it wasn’t my idea. It was also all guys. Like, how no one thought it was a little gay is beyond me.”
“I was at work when this smoking hot cop walks in wearing a skin-tight uniform, muscles busting out and a nice, plump, round ass. I took a pic of his ass when no one was looking lol.”
“I worked in an emergency room before. There was this really cute and fit guy who had groin pain while playing basketball. I had to check for hernia, so I had to touch his balls and feel them with my fingers. Of course, I was trying to be as professional as possible and didn’t do anything questionable, but I loved getting to touch them.”
“In high school, I worked at a public pool and spent a lot of time making sure the locker rooms were clean and organized. Just doing my duty!”
lord.krath
It is funny the things we do. Also, notice how its all fun and games and generally good-humored. Imagine straight men doing any of these “skeezy things” to get a peek at women?
BradyKing1451
truthseeker
Yup. Imagine if a guy working in the ER wrote online that he loved touching woman’s breasts.
He’d lose his job and #MeToo women would post his name all over Twitter
FranciscoJones1187
EmmanuelAlexander1347
Coruna2018
They do, Lord Keith! That’s the stuff of romantic comedies!
baggins435
In my late 20s I was a civilian working on a U.S. military base overseas. Our job was in a lab supporting the army and we wore the same gear they did and used their change out facility. It was a chemical facility and showers were required at the end of shifts for safety reasons. Some of our guys complained that as civilians we were “forced” into being naked changing and showering with the army in an open shower bay, but I loved it. The army guys were all from 18 to about 22 and in shape from daily PT. They certainly weren’t shy about running around naked and horsing around. No one noticed that I took my own sweet time with my own shower and getting dressed. They were every race/ethnicity and degree of smooth/hairy. It was the at the beginning of guys starting to shave their bodies some of them were doing that.
ShowMeGuy
At amusement parks in the queue lines, sometimes guys will sit on top of the railings….manspread in their baggy basketball shorts…and damn, wouldn’t you know it…. my shoe strings are getting loose and I need to bend down to retie my shoes. You can see up the baggy shorts leg opening right into their entertainment zone. You’d be amazed how many guys go commando in basketball shorts at amusement parks.
Oranos
Kids! So creative.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
In grammar school I was so desperate to see another peen, they had dividers between the urinals I literally ripped them off the wall and stashed them in the ceiling.
:-p
JJinAus
Shocking! The guys are all buff! What a shock!
truthseeker
@JJinAus
Yeah, and so what?
Would you have preferred to hear someone say, “So, I followed this morbidly obese guy around Walmart. He was in a power scooter because he didn’t feel like walking through the store. I could see his sweatpants riding down. It revealed the top of his crack and he had chapped skin above his crack from the fat rubbing. He stopped at the McDonald’s in Walmart where I snuck a photo of him eating 4 big Macs, fries, McNuggets, a McFlurry, and 2 McRibs. He had a diet coke. I then followed him to the bathroom and looked under the stall to see he had tighty whities with holes in them. So hot”
Yeah. That’s not what turns people on. Sorry
dinard38
@truthseeker LMAO!!!! 🙂
Jerry
@truthseeker my god I haven’t laughed that hard in a while. Thank you!
darkanser
I saw this beautiful nude man at a clothing optional beach. I had to pass just to see him shower. Every time I go to this beach I hope he’s there.
socaliscorpio
hahaha the one about almost buying the log ride drop photo of the hot guys is hilarious
