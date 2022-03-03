Redditors suggest hilariously wrong answers for what LGBTQIA stands for

Most English speakers probably know by now that LGBT stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender—if the queer agenda is finally winning, at least! Many realize that “Q” can be added for queer or questioning. And if they’re really in the know, people understand that “I” can be added for intersex and “A” can be added for asexual, aromantic, or agender.’

But what might a wrong definition of LGBTQIA be? Below are some of the alternative meanings Reddit users proposed in the r/lgbt subreddit, and get ready for ridiculousness…

Let’s Get Battered Tempura Quietly in Alleyways

Let’s Go Bang Topless Queens in Aprons

Lovers Of Geckos, Boas, and Turtles Questioning Interest in ￼Axolotls￼

Lickin’ Good Booty To Queen’s Immortal Anthems

Lettuce, Gooseberry, Broccoli, Tomato, Quince, Ilama, Asparagus

Let’s Go Back, This Quinceañera Is Awful.

Love Getting Bitches Together Quietly in Alleyways

Let’s Go Buy Tiny Quiches in ￼Asda￼

Oh, and there’s more…