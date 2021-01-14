After refusing to wear a mask, Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Nancy Pelosi of exposing her to COVID

Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is a special brand of awful.
Last week, while hiding with her colleagues in close quarters from insurrectionists who were storming the Capitol, the “Stop the Steal” Republican freedom fighter smugly refused to wear a mask.
This week, she fired off an incendiary tweet about Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of endangering lawmakers’ lives by potentially exposing them to the coronavirus.
Responding to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who announced she tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a secured room where several maskless Republicans, Greene tried pinning the blame on Pelosi.
“Before you point fingers at me or anyone else, you need to talk directly to @SpeakerPelosi about exposing ALL of us to covid when she called back POSITIVE covid House members last week for votes for Speaker,” she tweeted.
I hope you fully recover from #COVID19 without any complications!
Before you point fingers at me or anyone else, you need to talk directly to @SpeakerPelosi about exposing ALL of us to covid when she called back POSITIVE covid House members last week for votes for Speaker! https://t.co/MgXwUhyEkc
In a followup statement to a local Georgia news station, Greene repeated that anyone who received a positive COVID-19 test after the insurrection should blame Pelosi.
“Healthy people do not spread COVID,” she wrote in an email. “COVID positive people spread COVID. Everyone was exposed ALL week by the COVID positive members who Nancy Pelosi brought into the Capitol and into Washington DC.”
Greene added that it’s “absolutely ridiculous” and “insane” to blame people who weren’t wearing masks.
“The blame lies squarely on Nancy Pelosi and the positive COVID members bringing COVID in the Capitol! It’s absurd to say they caught it during the safe room.”
Yesterday, House Democrats introduced a temporary new rule that would fine lawmakers for not wearing face masks on the House floor. Lawmakers will be fined $500 on a first offense and $2,500 for a second offense, and fines will be deducted from their paychecks.
Here’s how folx have responded to Greene’s argument on Twitter…
This you? https://t.co/JpwwiuOWfk pic.twitter.com/l9Z7bpcY0u
um she’s obligated to call all members back to congress because it’s, like, her job. Even when they test positive. It’s on THEM to be responsible snd not show up sick. Damn you suck at this personal responsibility schtick.
I didn’t see your name or anyone else’s specifically mentioned Marge. Guilty conscience? Refusing to wear a mask, violating the rules, should lead to punishment
If you actually believed this, then you would have been wearing a mask.
All you were asked to do was simply wear a mask. It’s easy and considerate of others around you. Are you just that selfish that you couldn’t do this????
Wear a mask, you piece of shit.
She’s not the brightest bulb
Do republicans take personal responsibility for anything? seriously
What about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about, what about… endlessly.
Just wear the damn mask!
Q-Marge has a history of not wearing a mask or improperly wearing – she is a C19 denier. @RepJayapal pic.twitter.com/ImRKVSUPHh
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
Cam
Republicans hate America as much as they hate LGBTQ people, Black people, Latinos, Asians, etc.
zealot
As for Marjorie and her ilk at the D.C. insurrection…(insert snowstorm gif here).