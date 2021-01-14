After refusing to wear a mask, Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Nancy Pelosi of exposing her to COVID

Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is a special brand of awful.

Last week, while hiding with her colleagues in close quarters from insurrectionists who were storming the Capitol, the “Stop the Steal” Republican freedom fighter smugly refused to wear a mask.

This week, she fired off an incendiary tweet about Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of endangering lawmakers’ lives by potentially exposing them to the coronavirus.

Responding to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who announced she tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a secured room where several maskless Republicans, Greene tried pinning the blame on Pelosi.