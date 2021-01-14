maskhole

After refusing to wear a mask, Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Nancy Pelosi of exposing her to COVID

Newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is a special brand of awful.

Last week, while hiding with her colleagues in close quarters from insurrectionists who were storming the Capitol, the “Stop the Steal” Republican freedom fighter smugly refused to wear a mask.

This week, she fired off an incendiary tweet about Speaker Nancy Pelosi, accusing her of endangering lawmakers’ lives by potentially exposing them to the coronavirus.

Responding to Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who announced she tested positive for COVID-19 after being locked down in a secured room where several maskless Republicans, Greene tried pinning the blame on Pelosi.

“Before you point fingers at me or anyone else, you need to talk directly to @SpeakerPelosi about exposing ALL of us to covid when she called back POSITIVE covid House members last week for votes for Speaker,” she tweeted.

In a followup statement to a local Georgia news station, Greene repeated that anyone who received a positive COVID-19 test after the insurrection should blame Pelosi.

“Healthy people do not spread COVID,” she wrote in an email. “COVID positive people spread COVID. Everyone was exposed ALL week by the COVID positive members who Nancy Pelosi brought into the Capitol and into Washington DC.”

Greene added that it’s “absolutely ridiculous” and “insane” to blame people who weren’t wearing masks.

“The blame lies squarely on Nancy Pelosi and the positive COVID members bringing COVID in the Capitol! It’s absurd to say they caught it during the safe room.”

Yesterday, House Democrats introduced a temporary new rule that would fine lawmakers for not wearing face masks on the House floor. Lawmakers will be fined $500 on a first offense and $2,500 for a second offense, and fines will be deducted from their paychecks.

