After rejecting 150 women, reality star finally addresses rumors about his sexuality

One of the stars of Netflix‘s new reality dating series Indian Matchmaking is clearing the air about his sexuality.

Artist and designer Pradhyuman Maloo is one of several contestants looking for love on the hit show hosted by professional matchmaker Sima Taparia.

But ever since the series premiered earlier this month, a lot of people have been speculating over whether Maloo, who says he’s straight, might actually be gay.

Am I the only one who realizes Pradhyumans is gay??#IndianMatchmaking — Sarah Masters (@SarahMathers34) July 16, 2020

pradhyuman is giving me strong gay vibes… Sima needs to bring in the boys! Spice this up #indianmatchmaking — Mer (@Meribeauty) July 18, 2020

I feel so bad that Pradhyuman can’t tell his family he’s gay — Nadine (@nadinebeckles) July 26, 2020

#IndianMatchmaking yeaaaaaa so Pradyuman is gay right? — The Dude himself (@Artisticnarcis1) July 22, 2020

Pradhyumans is definitely gay. That’s ok that #IndianMatchmaking — Wanja ?? (@NdegwasDNA) July 19, 2020

I'm guilty of this as well… Thinking #indianmatchmaking pradhyuman is in the closet and is gay. However that would be stereotyping. If he is I hope he finds his truth. But if he's not and he's truly waiting for the right woman and a cosmic connection that is okay too! — oceanthinks (@oceanthinks) July 18, 2020

A lot of this seems to stem from Maloo’s job as a designer and the fact that he rejected over 150 women presented to him by Taparia, as well as by some of his Instagram thirst traps like this…

Well, those rumors can now be laid to rest, because Maloo put out a statement this week saying he’s not gay or bisexual. He’s just picky. And that’s OK!

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 30-year-old writes: “I decided to be a part of #indianmatchmaking on @netflix as I am personally always looking forward to new experiences and also thought I could try a different way to find my life companion.”

He adds that the show ended up being “an intense process” but a “beautiful experience” that pushed him out of his comfort zone. But that doesn’t mean he’s LGBTQ.

Maloo continues: “For those of you who are curious, I am not gay nor bisexual.”

He goes on to say that he’s grateful for all the love and support fans have given him, adding, “In 10 days, more than 10K of you who have come to my feed, and it has left me overwhelmed and I am full of gratitude, love, and feel so blessed. Thank you universe.”

We’re glad that’s been settled.

