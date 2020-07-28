After rejecting 150 women, reality star finally addresses rumors about his sexuality

One of the stars of Netflix‘s new reality dating series Indian Matchmaking is clearing the air about his sexuality.
Artist and designer Pradhyuman Maloo is one of several contestants looking for love on the hit show hosted by professional matchmaker Sima Taparia.
But ever since the series premiered earlier this month, a lot of people have been speculating over whether Maloo, who says he’s straight, might actually be gay.
Am I the only one who realizes Pradhyumans is gay??#IndianMatchmaking
— Sarah Masters (@SarahMathers34) July 16, 2020
A lot of this seems to stem from Maloo's job as a designer and the fact that he rejected over 150 women presented to him by Taparia, as well as by some of his Instagram thirst traps
This…
This…
And this…
Well, those rumors can now be laid to rest, because Maloo put out a statement this week saying he’s not gay or bisexual. He’s just picky. And that’s OK!
In a lengthy Instagram post, the 30-year-old writes: “I decided to be a part of #indianmatchmaking on @netflix as I am personally always looking forward to new experiences and also thought I could try a different way to find my life companion.”
He adds that the show ended up being “an intense process” but a “beautiful experience” that pushed him out of his comfort zone. But that doesn’t mean he’s LGBTQ.
Maloo continues: “For those of you who are curious, I am not gay nor bisexual.”
He goes on to say that he’s grateful for all the love and support fans have given him, adding, “In 10 days, more than 10K of you who have come to my feed, and it has left me overwhelmed and I am full of gratitude, love, and feel so blessed. Thank you universe.”
We’re glad that’s been settled.

I decided to be a part of #indianmatchmaking on @netflix as I am personally always looking foward to new experiences and also thought I could try a different way to find my life companion. It was a radical yet a conscious decision to find one of the most meaningful aspect of my life. I did end up in a rather intense process but leaving me with a beautiful experience . Also having a camera around was not easy as it makes you conscious but it made me push my boundaries and out of my comfort zone. I would also like to take this opportunity to answer a few questions that I have been receiving . What happened with Rushali post the horse ride? We did keep in touch however long distance didn’t allow us to explore our individual sides and communicate organically plus we were in different stages in our life so we decided to move on and yes we are still friends 🙂 Have I rejected 150 proposals in reality? It’s been misunderstood . Match makers send you several biodata (not proposals) to go through to find the suitable individual and figure who seems the right preference. It’s only the first stage ,followed by verification, preferences, intentions, telephonic conversations and finally a meeting. I have met only a couple of them out of these biodata. Think about it when you are swiping left or right in dating apps are you rejecting or it’s just not your preference? Just like everyone else I am also looking for a beautiful life, full of growth and experiences with my partner , with whom I can be mentally aligned and I am taking my time because it’s for life and don't want to rush into it. And for those of you who are curious – I am not gay nor bisexual. I absolutely love Foxnuts and my door knob is just a creative photo frame reminding me of two life-death experiences. Little did I know I would be showered with so so much of love and support, well wishes, memes ( which makes me laugh at myself and I personally think we needed something to laugh for this 2020) and even the trolling. In 10 days , more than 10k of you who have come to my feedand it has left me overwhelmed and I am full of gratitude , love and feel so blessed. Thank you universe.
