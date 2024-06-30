June 30 is Queer Youth of Faith Day, a holiday founded by the organization Beloved Arise, which describes itself as the “first national organization dedicated to empowering youth to embrace both their faith and their queer identity.”

Research by The Trevor Project shows that one in five LGBTQ+ youths said that religious or spirituality is important or very important to them, and nearly one in four reported engaging in prayer, meditation, or private reflection on their religion on at least a weekly or daily basis. And in a heartening sign, LGBTQ+ youth who rated religion or spirituality as important or very important reported significantly lower rates of symptoms of depression compared to other LGBTQ+ youth.

Even so, LGBTQ+ individuals often feel excluded, dehumanized, and/or persecuted by unaccepting religious communities. So Beloved Arise started Queer Youth of Faith Day to “celebrate LGBTQ+ youth who refuse to accept the tyranny of ‘or’ and [to] join them in proclaiming the power of ‘and.’”

These social media users are also proclaiming the “and” of their identities, asserting themselves as queer and faithful.

Here are their posts:

Proof you can be gay and Christian. Happy Easter from our family to those of you who celebrate! ??? pic.twitter.com/75IuCcKb9a — Kevin TC (@KevinTCarroll1) March 31, 2024

Ready for Muslim Pride! I'm the one in the bi flag dress and blue hijab, see y'all there ? pic.twitter.com/MrYTMbxOBj — Hafsa Qureshi ? (@MsHafsaQureshi) June 22, 2024

After being harassed yesterday I feel more proud and more committed to be openly queer and Jewish than ever pic.twitter.com/eNxXuuyPEo — Adam Eli (@aewerner) September 9, 2019

As anyone who knows me can attest, I'm not particularly militant, but I am an an openly gay member of clergy whose faith has only deepened since coming out. I still bear the scars from churches that told me the lie I could not be gay and Christian, but I am stronger for them ???? pic.twitter.com/NeBvHBndeS — Fr George Reeves (@FrGeorgeReeves) April 21, 2024

Happy pride to queer Muslims especially ???? we are SO strong ? — TOPSHAWARMA (@adriansiedelman) June 1, 2024

As a gay Christian who's spent all is childhood being told that there's no way that's even possible, it's a wonderful time to be alive and on Twitter. There are black male pastors who are power bottoms apparently so turns out i was cooking from kitambo purr — who? me? pleasee! (@kyalhoe) December 21, 2023

Happy Pride! My name is Rev. Joey Bear Armstrong, MDiv. (she/her/hers). I’m a queer, trans woman. I’m a Buddhist practitioner and a spiritual director and teacher. I’m a recovering addict, a podcaster, a comic, a clown, a storyteller, thespian, writer, and musician. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VoJieXlFHI — Johanna Bear the Christmas Queen (@RevJoBear) June 5, 2022

happy to be queer and muslim ? i will never be ashamed of it — chaeryeong MONTH ????? (@halatzy) June 2, 2023

Dear Fundamentalists:



You say I’m not destined for heaven like you because I am gay man and a Buddhist to boot.



So what you’re really saying is that heaven is filled with judgmental, straight Christians only.



Honestly, that’s about as far from paradise as I can imagine. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 16, 2021

seeing @BenSPLATT be loud and emotional and queer and jewish made me feel so proud to be a loud, emotional queer jew. thanks for a making me feel seen ? — Zabe Doyle ? (they/them) (@gottatryonce) May 19, 2019

I am a Hindu who happens to be Gay. I am totally comfortable & proud of both my identities. I don’t need you or anyone else to give me the certificate of being Hindu. Thanks https://t.co/QvMrEEiCAc pic.twitter.com/KRwGnQAXMR — Ankit Bhuptani ???? (@CitizenAnkit) May 20, 2023

For the Record I'm Proud to say that Yes I'm Gay and Jewish (Through Conversion) and I ? Myself for Who I'm ???? ? — Tony Brice ???? ? ?? ?? ? ? ?? (@AmericanCFLFan) April 28, 2021

I am gay and hindu and proud of both, you are nobody to define my religion and belief for me! ???? — punk bae ? (@worldbestbawse) April 19, 2023

I dont know if i actually ever wanna get married but at the same time i realize my wedding would be both gay AND hindu/indian??? The powerrr, yall could never — Somaya (@SomayaMusic) September 19, 2020

