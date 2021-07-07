Remember when Meghan McCain said she had “chosen” to leave ‘The View’? Turns out, that was a lie.

Last week, Meghan McCain announced she was leaving The View at the end of the month to spend more time with her family in Washington, D.C., where she’s been living during the pandemic. But it turns out, that might not actually be true.

“We have this incredible life here,” McCain said last week, “and I think, as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I didn’t want to leave.”

But according to Page Six, McCain’s departure has less to do with her not wanting to move back to New York to resume in-studio taping and more to do with her co-stars having lost all patience with her.

“Everyone was at their wits’ end,” a source says. “Even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan.”

Multiple sources say that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar and part-time conservative co-host Ana Navarro, told producers that they couldn’t work with McCain any longer. She was too toxic and she was making their lives hell.

“It happened as soon as [new ABC News president] Kim [Godwin] came in,” another insider says. “It was right after Joy and Meghan’s huge [on-air] blow-up [in May] where the network called an emergency meeting. They told new management, ‘We don’t want to work with her anymore.'”

The “blow-up” the person is referring to happened on May 18 during a discussion about Rep. Matt Gaetz and his teen sex trafficking scandal.

McCain told Behar to shop telling Republicans who they should support, to which Behar replied by telling McCain that she never misses an opportunity to give her own unsolicited advice to Democrats. Things quickly descended from there, with McCain screaming incoherently at Behar until the show had to cut to an early commercial.

WILL FORMER GAETZ ASSOCIATE TURN ON HIM? After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s former ally Joel Greenberg pled guilty to sex trafficking charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, the co-hosts discuss as the congressman denies any wrongdoing. https://t.co/UX4lcdadA2 pic.twitter.com/aY9QCZxPry — The View (@TheView) May 18, 2021

Apparently that was the straw that broke the camel’s back for McCain’s co-hosts, who begged producers to please, for the love of god, get rid of her.

“[The hosts] all came with complaints to Kim about Meghan,” another source says. “Whoopi was clear that she didn’t want to work with her either. There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management.”

Another source adds that the only reason McCain even lasted as long as she did was because she had ingratiated herself with the old regime at ABC. So much so that when she and co-host Sunny Hostin weren’t getting along, Hostin was taken aside and told she had to find a way to “get along with Meghan or get out.”

“Meghan hated Sunny and didn’t trust her,” an insider says. “She thought she was leaking stories about her and it was a bad situation. [ABC brass] essentially told Sunny, ‘Don’t make us have to choose between you and Meghan because we’re not going to choose you.’ And they’ve had a faux friendship ever since.”

Lucky for both of them (and all of us!), they won’t have to pretend to be friends much longer because McCain’s last day on The View is July 30.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.